Raiders WR Michael Gallup retires from NFL after six seasons

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Michael Gallup, who signed a one-year contract price as a lot as $3 million with the Las Vegas Raiders on April 30 and was anticipated to compete for the staff’s No. 3 receiver spot, as an alternative retired Tuesday, the day earlier than the Raiders’ first coaching camp follow.

Gallup, 28, participated in OTAs and minicamp for the Raiders this offseason. A six-year NFL veteran, he caught 266 passes for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys launched Gallup on March 15 to open $9.5 million in wage cap house.

After Gallup tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee late within the 2021 season, the Cowboys signed him to a five-year, $57.5 million deal in 2022, however he was unable to regain the shape that noticed him common 15.5 yards per catch.

After the harm, Gallup caught 73 passes for 842 yards and 6 touchdowns and didn’t document a 100-yard recreation within the common season in 2022 and 2023. In Dallas’ wild-card loss to the Inexperienced Bay Packers in January, he caught six passes for 103 yards.

His finest season got here in 2019, when he caught 66 passes for 1,107 yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Raiders additionally introduced that beginning left deal with Kolton Miller, a six-year starter who missed a career-high 4 video games final season and underwent offseason shoulder surgical procedure, would start camp on the bodily unable to carry out checklist.

Additionally positioned on the PUP checklist by Las Vegas have been receiver Jalen Guyton, a five-year veteran with 71 profession catches for 1,112 yards and seven TDs for the Los Angeles Chargers who signed a one-year, $1.9 million contract with the Raiders on Might 6; linebacker Darien Butler; guard Jake Johanning; and second-round draft decide Jackson Powers-Johnson, who is anticipated to compete for taking part in time at left guard. Powers-Johnson suffered a shoulder harm in OTAs, however a supply with information of the state of affairs mentioned that harm shouldn’t be the explanation he’s starting his first coaching camp on the PUP checklist.

ESPN’s Todd Archer contributed to this report.