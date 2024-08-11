Raiders vs. Vikings TV schedule: Start time, TV channel, live stream

The preseason begins now on the Las Vegas Raiders go to the Minnesota Vikings.

It’s Antonio Pierce’s first preseason recreation because the workforce’s head coach and it’s the primary recreation within the Aidan O’Connell-Gardner Minshew quarterback battle.

There’s rather a lot to observe for. Right here is all that you must know in regards to the recreation:

Sport data:

Data: The Raiders are 0-0, the Vikings are 0-0.

TV Schedule

Date: Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. PT

Channel: NFL Community through KVVU (Las Vegas).

Announcers: Jason Horowitz, Matt Millen, Wealthy Gannon

Location: U.S. Financial institution Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Watch on cell:

Dwell recreation streams can be found on the next platforms for these in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android units)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android units) Raiders.com on iOS cell units (Safari browser solely through this direct hyperlink)

Climate: It’s all the time good inside U.S. Financial institution Stadium.

Betting: Raiders -5, 34.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

