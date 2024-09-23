Raiders trail Panthers in home opener

Mattison Scores Third Landing In Three Video games

The Raiders’ lone landing of the primary half capped off a 10-play, 97-yard drive – the workforce’s second drive of 90+ yards because the begin of the 2022 season. It was jumpstarted on a 54-yard completion from Minshew to extensive receiver Tre Tucker. The 54-yard acquire was the longest reception of Tucker’s profession and arrange first-and-10 for the Silver and Black from the Carolina 26-yard line.

Later within the drive, Minshew picked up a key third-and-four together with his legs on a full-extension dive. On the following play, working again Alexander Mattison punched in a two-yard rating for his third landing in three video games as a Raider.

Mattison is the third Raiders working again within the final 20 years to have a scrimmage landing in every of his first three video games of a season, becoming a member of Marshawn Lynch in 2018 and Latavius Murray in 2016.

