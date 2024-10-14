Raiders-Steelers recap: Las Vegas throttled again in loss

New quarterback, standard outcome.

Certainly, the swap from Gardner Minshew to Aidan O’Connell had little affect.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been as soon as once more a sloppy flat product on each offense and on protection and have been simply crushed at dwelling by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday by a rating of 32-13.

Let’s check out the important thing points of the sport:

Staff data: The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-4. The Pittsburgh Steelers are 4-2.

What the win/loss means for the Raiders:

The Raiders, in final place within the AFC West, is dangerously near falling right into a deep gap within the grand playoff scheme. The Raiders are actually 2-1 towards AFC North opponents with a Week 9 recreation on the Cincinnati Bengals remaining. Remarkably, the Raiders have trailed by double digits in all six of their video games this season. The Raiders have trailed by 20 or extra factors three of the previous 4 video games together with twice at dwelling. Not an awesome search for coach Antonio Pierce and a roster that pushed for him to get employed. Pierce is 7-8 because the Raiders’ coach.

Turning level of the sport:

The Steelers turned a Raiders’ turnover right into a landing to take a 12-7 lead at halftime. Then, the Raiders had a punt blocked deep in their very own territory on the primary sequence of the second half that the Steelers become three factors. Pittsburgh merely took over from that time.

Harm report:

Guard Dylan Parham damage his foot within the first half. Jordan Meredith changed him. Large receiver D.J. Turner was injured within the third quarter.

What’s subsequent for the Raiders:

The Raiders play on the Los Angeles Rams subsequent Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT. The Rams are 1-4 and had their bye this week. The Raiders will possible have many followers at SoFi Stadium. They’re 1-5 there with 5 straight losses. Their solely win there got here in 2020 when there weren’t any followers within the stands.