Raiders sign QB Desmond Ridder in wake of Aidan O’Connell injury

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders are signing quarterback Desmond Ridder, a former third-round draft decide, off the Arizona Cardinals observe squad, a supply confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

Ridder, who has an 8-9 report in 19 profession video games with the Atlanta Falcons, joins the Raiders after starter Aidan O’Connell broke the thumb on his proper (passing) hand within the first quarter of Sunday’s loss on the Los Angeles Rams.

O’Connell had changed a benched Gardner Minshew final week however is predicted to overlook 4 to 6 weeks, a supply informed ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Minshew, after throwing three interceptions and shedding a fumble that was returned for a landing in opposition to the Rams, is tied for the league lead with 10 turnovers, together with Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis.

The Raiders even have undrafted rookie quarterback Carter Bradley on the observe squad.

Ridder, 25, has handed for 3,544 yards, whereas finishing 64.0% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 19 video games.

He was the No. 74 total decide of the 2022 draft out of Cincinnati, the second of 9 quarterbacks drafted that yr, together with Brock Purdy, the ultimate decide of that whole draft. Ridder was additionally faculty teammates with Raiders receiver Tre Tucker.

The information was first reported by NFL Community.