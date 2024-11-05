Raiders’ Pierce Responds to Luke Getsy’s Firing

The Las Vegas Raiders made arguably one of the best choice they might have made for the place they’re within the season. At 2-7, it was clear that not solely may the Raiders’ offense not get getting into the best course, however they’d tried all the things they might consider to take action.
After their double-digit loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, there was no denying that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was not the reply. Whereas the quite a few accidents and lack of continuity undoubtedly contributed to the offense’s failures, the staff nonetheless had loads of possibilities to win a number of video games that they misplaced.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce defined what was lacking from the offense over the season’s first 9 video games and what he hopes to see modified shifting ahead.
“I simply need to see us trying proper, sounding proper, matching the philosophy and concept of what I preach,” Pierce mentioned. “Which is physicality, the flexibility to run the ball, taking photographs down the sphere, defending the soccer at the start [and] disciplined up entrance.
“I believe what we’re going to do going ahead, we’ve to cope with what we’ve. Clearly, we’re coping with accidents. There are lots of new gamers are out and in of the lineup.
“We’ve to do what’s finest and what offers us one of the best alternative to win, no matter that could be. If it is throwing the ball 60 instances, nice. If it’s working it 60 instances, nice, however we’ve to discover a stability and an id on offense going ahead.”
