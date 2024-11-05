Raiders fire offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and 2 other offensive coaches

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The slumping Raiders fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy as a part of an offensive teaching employees shakeup Sunday evening, lower than a yr after Las Vegas employed him.

Quarterbacks coach Wealthy Scangarello and offensive line coach James Cregg additionally had been let go. Each additionally had been on the job lower than a yr.

The strikes come on the identical day the Raiders misplaced 41-24 at Cincinnati, their fifth defeat in a row to fall to 2-7.

Coach Antonio Pierce’s decision-making additionally has come underneath scrutiny after what had been a feel-good story for Raiders followers after he went 5-4 because the interim coach to finish final season. By making these strikes, there might be elevated deal with what Pierce does shifting ahead to get the Raiders getting into the proper course.

He’ll meet with the media on a digital name Monday morning and sure might be requested who will fill the now vacant jobs.

Pierce had touted the hiring of Getsy, who got here to Las Vegas with main query marks about being fired by the Bears after final season, largely for his dealing with of quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago opted to not solely dismiss Getsy however commerce Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Getsy in cost, the Raiders have ranked close to the underside of the NFL in a number of offensive classes. They common simply 18.7 factors and 280.2 yards per sport.

Expectations had been low coming into the season as a result of the Raiders’ quarterbacks had been journeyman Gardner Minshew and second-year professional Aidan O’Connell, who was regular however removed from spectacular over the ultimate half of final season. The Raiders have since signed Desmond Ridder, who flamed out in Atlanta and was on Arizona’s apply squad.

Plus, there was the commerce drama surrounding vast receiver Davante Adams, who finally was shipped to the New York Jets.

Regardless, Getsy did himself few favors with usually conservative play-calling that got here underneath rising scrutiny every week because the losses the piled up. He confirmed little skill to make in-game changes.

The Raiders scored opening-drive touchdowns in 4 their previous 5 video games and 4 on the opposite 50 collection mixed.

Midseason modifications should not new for the Raiders, who might be altering head coaches or coordinators in the course of the yr for the fourth time previously 5 seasons.

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther was fired late within the 2020 season, coach Jon Gruden was changed 5 video games into 2021 over the discharge of his offensive emails, and coach Josh McDaniels was fired after eight video games final season. Now Getsy is gone.

___

AP Professional Soccer Author Josh Dubow contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 The Related Press. All rights reserved.