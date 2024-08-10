Rai Benjamin wins gold in men’s 400m hurdles, first individual gold – NBC New York

Group USA’s Rai Benjamin captured his first particular person gold medal after successful the boys’s 400m hurdles last on the Paris Olympics on Friday.

Benjamin tied his season best-time of 46.46 seconds, besting Norway’s Karseten Warholm who completed within the silver with a time of 47.06 seconds. Brazil’s Alison dos Santos completed within the bronze medal place with a time of 47.26 seconds.

Benjamin took the silver medal three years in the past in Tokyo.

“It was tears in Tokyo, it’s all smiles right here in Paris. Rai Benjamin of Mount Vernon, New York, you’re an Olympic champion,” stated NBC Olympics’ Leigh Diffey.

Benjamin tied for the second-best time within the semifinals with a time of 47.85 seconds. Solely Warholm (47.67seconds) had a greater time. Benjamin tied with France’s Clement Ducos.

Warholm, 28, has the world and Olympic file time of 45.94 seconds set within the Tokyo Olympics, and was the primary athlete to finish the occasion in below 46 seconds.

Benjamin has a private greatest time of 46.17 seconds. His 46.17 seconds set an American file for the occasion.

Warholm, Benjamin, and dos Santos are thought of the “Large Three” within the 400m hurdles and have developed fairly a rivalry within the occasion.

What number of medals does Rai Benjamin have?

Rai Benjamin now has three Olympics medals: gold within the males’s 400m hurdles on the Paris Olympics, and silver within the males’s 400m hurdles and gold within the males’s 4x400m relay within the Tokyo Olympics.

Listed here are the medals Rai Benjamin has:

2024 Paris Olympics – Gold – males’s 400m hurdles

2020 Tokyo Olympics – Gold – males’s 4x400m relay

2020 Tokyo Olympics – Silver – males’s 400m hurdles

How outdated is Rai Benjamin?

Rai Benjamin is 27 and celebrated his birthday on July 27 in the course of the Paris Olympics.

The place does Rai Benjamin dwell?

Rai Benjamin was born within the Bronx and lists Mount Vernon, New York as his hometown. He went to Mount Vernon Excessive College.

He at present resides in Los Angeles, California.

The place did Rai Benjamin go to varsity?

Rai Benjamin was a hurdler a sprinter for USC in 2018 after transferring from UCLA following two seasons there.

He graduated from USC in 2019. He has volunteered as an assistant coach for the monitor program at USC>