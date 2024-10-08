Rafe Spall, Jonathan Pryce Join Kelly Reilly in ‘Under Salt Marsh’

Rafe Spall (The English, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) and Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone, Right here) will lead Sky Unique’s new crime thriller, Below Salt Marsh, now in manufacturing.

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Sluggish Horses), Naomi Yang (Nightsleeper, Wolfe) and Harry Lawtey (Business, Joker: Folie à Deux) may also characteristic within the six-part restricted occasion collection, which earlier confirmed Reilly’s involvement, created and directed by Claire Oakley.

Set within the fictional Welsh city of Morfa Halen, a tight-knit neighborhood nestled between towering mountains and a sea that threatens its very existence, a once-in-a-generation storm begins to collect. Former detective turned trainer Jackie (Reilly) discovers the physique of her eight-year-old scholar, Cefin, seemingly drowned. The dying sends shockwaves by means of the city, reviving the ghost of an unsolved chilly case that rocked the Morfa Halen three years prior — the disappearance of Jackie’s niece, Nessa, which value her profession.

Cefin’s dying summons Jackie’s former companion, Detective Eric Bull (Spall), again to Morfa Halen to guide the investigation right into a neighborhood he failed as soon as earlier than. Satisfied the instances are linked, Jackie and Eric should reconcile to uncover long-buried secrets and techniques inside Morfa, earlier than the storm breaks and all of the proof is gone for good.

Dinita Gohil (Sandman, Greed), Brian Gleeson (Unhealthy Sisters, Phantom Thread), Kimberley Nixon (Contemporary Meat, Life and Loss of life within the Warehouse), Mark Stanley (Joyful Valley, The Reckoning), Dino Fetscher (Idiot Me As soon as, Basis), Lizzie Annis (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Extraordinary), Rhodri Meilir (Pren Ar y Bryn/Tree On A Hill, Craith/Hidden), and Julian Lewis Jones (Home of the Dragon, Wheel of Time) spherical off a star-studded forged.

Below Salt Marsh is produced by Little Door Productions in affiliation with Sky Studios and is being filmed solely in Wales, U.Okay.

“We’re extremely lucky to have such a proficient forged bringing these characters to life,” mentioned Elwen Rowlands, government producer and CEO, Little Door. “Claire’s compelling scripts inform an exciting story of a neighborhood deeply linked with its surroundings, uncooked with emotion, and superbly mirrored by the beautiful backdrop of North Wales the place the story unfolds.”

Below Salt Marsh, which acquired manufacturing assist from the Welsh Authorities by way of Artistic Wales, can be out there on Sky and streaming service NOW within the U.Okay. and Eire. NBCUniversal World TV Distribution will deal with worldwide gross sales of the collection.