Rafael Nadal ends tennis career as second highest earner in ATP

Tennis famous person Rafael Nadal, who introduced his retirement on Thursday, will depart the game as its second-highest earner of profession prize cash with greater than $130 million.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion solely trails Novak Djokovic, who has to date amassed $184 million in his profession, in response to the ATP Tour’s official web site.

Nadal mentioned he’s ending his roughly 23-year profession in a video message on X. He’ll play his ultimate skilled match for Spain within the Davis Cup in November.

“The truth is that it has been some troublesome years, these final two particularly. I don’t suppose I’ve been capable of play with out limitations,” Nadal mentioned within the clip, citing accidents which have stored him away from a full schedule.

Nadal, 38, stood out from his friends and was admired by followers as a gritty fighter who rose to develop into one of many biggest tennis gamers of all time. He was often called the King of Clay for his dominance on the French Open, the place he received a document 14 instances, together with most just lately in 2022.

Nadal has additionally made tens of millions from sponsorship offers, together with a longtime partnership with Nike Inc. He obtained his personal brand from the corporate in 2013.

Nadal hasn’t mentioned what his subsequent steps will probably be. He’s slated to play within the Six Kings Slam exhibition match within the coming weeks hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Nadal will compete towards Djokovic, world primary Jannik Sinner, fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and others. The winner will obtain a $6 million prize, greater than any of the skilled Grand Slam tournaments.