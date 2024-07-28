Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz roar to opening doubles victory in ‘Nadalcaraz’ debut

Rafael Nadal teamed up with Carlos Alcaraz for the primary time as Spain’s so-called dream staff opened their Olympic doubles marketing campaign with a 7-6, 6-4 defeat of Argentine sixth seeds Maximo Gonzales and Andres Molteni on Saturday.

“Nadalcaraz,“ because the Spaniards have referred to as themselves, produced some spectacular tennis as they have been roared to victory by a packed night crowd on Philippe Chatrier Courtroom.

Regardless of some harm worries, the 38-year-old Nadal appeared sharp because the 14-time French Open champion sealed the opening set with a fierce backhand winner.

Alcaraz, winner of this 12 months’s French Open and Wimbledon titles and the brand new power in males’s tennis, seemed to be loving life alongside his idol, and he crunched a backhand winner to provide the Spaniards a service break at 4-4 within the second set.

Nadal bashed away a smash to carry up match level within the subsequent sport as the group chanted “Rafa, Rafa” and the Spaniards sealed the win with an Alcaraz volley — the group rising as one to provide the duo a standing ovation.

Learn the Nadalcaraz match stats.