Radioactive Hell At Its Finest!

Welcome to the apocalypse, dropped at you by Nolimit Metropolis. You already comprehend it’s gonna be goooood!

Set in a nuclear wasteland the place post-Chernobyl meets The Strolling Useless, you’ll be spinning in a playground of freaks. As a result of, sure, nuclear explosions do include some unwanted effects—just like the insatiable urge to lick knives or, you realize, casually sprouting a beak.

Apocalypse Tremendous xNudge slot is extra a survival tactic than a recreation, however you’ll be able to win as much as $360,000 enjoying it. It’s radioactive hell, however at its most interesting.

I imply, when you’re going to mutate, you might as effectively do it in model with the final word masters of insanity, proper?

A colourful bunch of characters

If anybody can flip a nuclear wasteland right into a slot recreation price spinning, it’s Nolimit Metropolis. It’s received the correct amount of carnage and loopy, and the good options!

The high-paying symbols function 5 post-world creeps: The Crawler, who awakened from a nuclear coma as a crow; The Licker, who wants a gasoline masks to maintain that tongue in test; The Cutter, a former metal-head with an affinity for sharp objects; The Triplet, flaunting three breasts on your viewing pleasure; and The Creator, the one one who nonetheless has his head screwed on… actually.

For the decrease paying symbols, you’ll discover apocalypse paraphernalia like gasoline masks, tins, bows, medical kits, and gasoline bottles. Simply the abnormal buying record on your doomsday prepper neighbor. Tousled theme I do know, however you haven’t seen something but!

Play Now

Nudge your technique to the highest

Apocalypse Tremendous xNudge slot is right here to check your mettle with its excessive volatility, however the options are your saving grace. Within the base recreation, we’ve received the xNudge Wild, the Tremendous xNudge Wild, and the Tremendous xNudge Characteristic Spin.

The xNudge Wild nudges all the way down to the underside place, rising the payout multiplier by 1 for each step. Land it on the backside, and it acts as an everyday Wild.

Then the Tremendous xNudge® Wild, nudges all the way down to the underside, boosts the payout multiplier by 1 for every step, and expands to cowl the complete reel creating stacked Wild Multipliers for some critically hardcore wins.

As for the Tremendous xNudge Characteristic Spin, this awards 1 spin with 2 assured Tremendous xNudge Wilds in the identical row, all for a mere 50 occasions your base guess. Sure, you learn that proper. Go large or go dwelling, proper?

Play Now

Free spins for the top of the world

The final word chaos, and money is discovered on this recreation’s Free Spins – Carnage Spins, Doomsday Spins, and Cataclysm Spins.

Triggered by 3, 4 or 5 Scatters respectively, these bonus modes kick off with a Hoarding Characteristic (kinda like a coin respin), beginning with 3 spins that reset when a worth image lands. As soon as stuffed, the Feasting Characteristic begins, awarding as much as 10 free spins to play.

Every character image boosts your multiplier, whereas persistent variations maintain the carnage going. Within the Cataclysm Spins, solely persistent character symbols are energetic.

With Nolimit Metropolis’s twisted contact, these spins are your ticket to radioactive riches, simply test my win!

Play Now

Embrace the insanity!

Apocalypse Tremendous xNudge slot is a twisted journey by a nuclear nightmare, full with a 96.03% RTP.

With its excessive volatility and freakish theme, it’s not for the faint-hearted. Spin by the chaos and purpose for that $360,000 payday. Nolimit Metropolis’s darkish genius turns a nuclear wasteland right into a high-stakes battleground the place solely the boldest will survive.

In the event you’re able to embrace the insanity, this recreation is your ticket to radioactive riches!