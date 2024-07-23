Rachel Minaya, wife of Yankees executive Omar Minaya, found dead

A investigation is underway for Rachel Minaya, spouse of Yankees govt Omer Minaya, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Workplace introduced on Monday.

In a launch issued Monday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella mentioned the Harrington Park Police Division responded Saturday afternoon to a 9-1-1 name reporting an unconscious and unresponsive grownup feminine found within the toilet of a non-public residence. Musella mentioned police arrived on the dwelling at about 3:32 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders situated the 55 yr previous and tried to resuscitate her.

Minaya was transported through ambulance to Hackensack Meridian Well being Pascack Valley Medical Heart in Westwood.

She was pronounced lifeless at 4:26 p.m.

Was Omar Minaya dwelling when his spouse was discovered?

Omar Minaya was not dwelling on the time of his spouse’s loss of life, in accordance with the New York Put up.

The circumstances concerned don’t seem suspicious, Musella mentioned. Nevertheless, a ruling on the trigger and method of loss of life is pending.

Further particulars usually are not obtainable because the investigation continues, officers mentioned.

The Minayas have two sons, Justin and Teddy.

Baseball:Omar Minaya is newest veteran govt to affix Yankees’ entrance workplace

Omar Minaya joined the Yankees at the beginning of 2023 as a senior adviser to normal supervisor Brian Cashman. He beforehand served because the Mets’ normal supervisor from 2004 to 2010 and as a particular assistant to a number of GMs from 2017 to 2020.