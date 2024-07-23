Omar and Rachel Minaya at their Harrington Park Home in 2007.

Rachel Minaya, wife of Omar Minaya, remembered as compassionate

The baseball world remembered Rachel Minaya, who was discovered lifeless in her Bergen County house over the weekend, for her heat and help.

The Yankees and Mets organizations, together with many others within the baseball group, have expressed their condolences and remembered Rachel Minaya, spouse of govt Omar.

“To these closest to her, she was a loving and compassionate mom and spouse, and an enormous supporter of her household and family members,” the Yankees mentioned in a press release. “In a really quick time, Omar has turn out to be a beloved member of the Yankees group, the place he frequently shows his distinctive capability to attach with folks of various backgrounds. Over the course of his distinguished profession within the sport, he has freely given to others with kindness and friendship, and on this unthinkable time, we provide Omar, his sons Justin and Teddy, and their household and mates our profound condolences. His household is an extension of the baseball household, and it is a loss that’s deeply felt amongst all of us.”

Mets house owners Steve and Alex Cohen additionally expressed their sorrow. “We had been tremendously saddened to be taught of Rachel Minaya’s passing. Omar had a considerable influence on our group and his spouse, Rachel, was at all times by his facet each step of the best way. The Minayas have been pricey mates of ours for years and we prolong our deepest condolences to Omar’s complete household and family members.”

