Rachel Bilson Reprises The O.C. Role of Summer Roberts for Tequila Ad

Welcome to The O.C., bitch!

Rachel Bilson reprised considered one of her most iconic roles as The O.C‘s Summer time Roberts for 3 21Seeds Tequila adverts. For the spots, the actress additionally reunited with the Fox present’s creators, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who partnered up with the tequila model to place collectively the nostalgic adverts.

The adverts kick off with the identical shot as The O.C. intro, a pan of Orange County from the water because the tune “California” by Phantom Planet performs.

Within the first spot, Bilson’s in a kitchen, making cocktails with 21Seeds’ Valencia Orange tequila at a celebration. “Is that 21Seeds’ infused tequila?” a visitor asks Bilson’s Summer time. “Welcome to the V.O.C, bitch,” Bilson replies because the advert bleeps out the “bitch.” The road is supposed to resemble what Luke (Chris Carmack) tells Ryan (Ben McKenzie) after they get right into a struggle originally of the sequence. Bilson then provides, “It stands for Valencia Orange Cocktail, bitch,” once more bleeped out. “No matter, it’s scrumptious, bitch.”

The second sees Bilson take her bartending abilities outdoors to make a Paloma with 21Seeds’ Grapefruit Hibiscus taste for one more occasion visitor. As they get pleasure from their cocktails, somebody behind them begins screaming and throws a lounge chair into the pool like Mischa Barton’s Marissa did in season two, episode one. “What’s along with her?” the visitor asks Bilson. “She missed her yogalates class.”

The ultimate advert brings The O.C.‘s major character, Ryan, again — kind of. Throughout the identical occasion, Bilson hears the doorbell and opens it to see somebody who very a lot resembles Ryan, with a leather-based jacket, white T-shirt and necklace. When Bilson asks, “Who’re you?” the Ryan-lookalike replies, “Whoever you need me to be,” which is similar factor Ryan advised Marissa after they first met.

“Ew,” Bilson replies. “Kidding. Heard you’re operating low on 21Seeds Infused Tequila,” he tells her earlier than handing her a bottle of its Cucumber Jalapeño taste. “Oh! Keep for a spicy marg? It’s delish,” she responds earlier than he tells her he can’t as a result of his subsequent supply is in Chino, which is the place Ryan’s from.