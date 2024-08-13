Rachael Lillis, voice actress for Pokémon’s Misty and Jessie, dies at 46

(Grey Information) – Rachael Lillis, who voiced the beloved characters Misty and Jessie within the traditional “Pokémon” TV present, died over the weekend. She was 46.

According to a statement from her “Pokémon” co-star Veronica Taylor, Lillis died following a battle with breast most cancers.

“It’s with a really heavy coronary heart that I share the information of the passing of Rachael Lillis on Saturday night, 10 August 2024,” Taylor wrote. “Rachael was a rare expertise, a shiny mild that shone by her voice whether or not talking or singing.”

“She will likely be perpetually remembered for the numerous animated roles she performed, along with her iconic performances as ‘Pokémon‘s’ Misty and Jessie being probably the most beloved,” Taylor stated.

Lillis started voice appearing within the Nineteen Nineties and appeared in a whole lot of TV exhibits.

She’s finest recognized for voicing the characters Misty and Jessie within the authentic “Pokémon” anime in 1998.

Exterior of “Pokémon,” Lillis additionally had voice roles in “Your Lie in April,” “Hunter x Hunter,” “Winx Membership” and lots of extra.

