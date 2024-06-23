RACE START: Watch the getaway in Barcelona as George Russell spectacularly storms from P4 on the grid into the lead

It was an exhilarating begin to Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix as George Russell remarkably bolted from fourth on the grid into the lead by the primary nook – charging his well beyond a bunch of rival drivers.

Making a surprising getaway, Russell cleared Mercedes group mate Lewis Hamilton, Purple Bull’s Max Verstappen after which the pole-sitting McLaren of Lando Norris with a sweeping transfer across the outdoors of Flip 1.

Verstappen additionally obtained the leap on Norris to run second, whereas Hamilton held fourth over the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, because the automobiles behind squabbled for place however saved it clear.

Russell’s lead proved to be short-lived, although, with Verstappen passing him initially of the third lap to take over on the entrance of the sphere and start to edge away from the competitors.

Hit go on the video participant above to relive the race begin in Spain