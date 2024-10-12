R. Kelly’s Daughter Claims Singer Sexually Abused Her as a Child

R. Kelly’s daughter Buku Abi, also called Joann Kelly, has alleged the imprisoned singer sexually abused her as a baby in a brand new documentary for the TVEI Streaming Community.

“He was my the whole lot. For a very long time, I didn’t even need to imagine that it occurred. I didn’t know that even when he was a nasty individual that he would do one thing to me,” a tearful Buku Abi says in R. Kelly‘s Karma: A Daughter’s Journey. “I used to be too scared to inform anyone. I used to be too scared to inform my mother.”

Her untold story is revealed as a part of the two-part documentary that features emotional interviews with Abi’s siblings, Jaah and Robert Kelly Jr. and their mom, Drea Kelly. “What he did to me, he did to me. However you didn’t need to do it to my rattling youngsters,” his ex-wife says.

“I actually really feel like that one millisecond fully simply modified my entire life and adjusted who I used to be as an individual and adjusted the glint I had and the sunshine I used to hold. After I informed my mother, I didn’t go over there anymore,” Abi says, through Folks. “My brother [Robert] and sister [Jaah], we didn’t go over there anymore. And even up till now, I wrestle with it rather a lot.”

Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, of the New York Metropolis-based Bonjean Regulation Group, was not out there when The Hollywood Reporter reached out for remark.

“Mr. Kelly vehemently denies these allegations,” she stated in a press release to Folks. “His ex-wife made the identical allegation years in the past, and it was investigated by the Illinois Division of Youngsters & Household Companies and was unfounded…. And the ‘filmmakers,’ whoever they’re, didn’t attain out to Mr. Kelly or his workforce to even permit him to disclaim these hurtful claims.”

In 2021, Kelly, who had grow to be an R&B famous person recognized for his anthem “I Consider I Can Fly,” was convicted after a intercourse trafficking trial that adopted many years of avoiding felony accountability for quite a few allegations of misconduct with younger girls and youngsters.

Public condemnation and his trial didn’t come till a broadly watched docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly, helped make his case a signifier of the #MeToo period and gave voice to accusers who questioned if their tales had been beforehand ignored as a result of they had been Black girls.

The primary two episodes of R. Kelly’s Karma: A Daughter’s Journey are streaming on the TVEI Streaming Community.