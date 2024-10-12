R. Kelly’s Daughter Buku Abi Claims He Sexually Abused Her as a Child

R. Kelly’s daughter, Buku Abi, claimed in a brand new docuseries that she was sexually abused by her father as a toddler.

“He was my every thing. For a very long time, I didn’t even wish to consider that it occurred. I didn’t know that even when he was a foul person who he would do one thing to me,” Abi, 26, mentioned within the first episode of the two-part documentary Karma: A Daughter’s Journey, which is out there to look at on the TVEI Community. “I used to be too scared to inform anyone. I used to be too scared to inform my mother.”

Abi (actual identify: Joann Kelly) finally instructed her mother, Drea Kelly, in regards to the alleged incident in 2009 when she was 10 years outdated. Within the second a part of the doc, Abi opened up in regards to the alleged abuse, which she mentioned occurred when she was round 8 or 9 years outdated.

“I simply keep in mind waking as much as him touching me,” she claimed. “And I didn’t know what to do, so I simply type of laid there, and I pretended to be asleep.”

After Abi instructed her mother in regards to the alleged incident, she and her siblings Robert Kelly Jr. and Jaah Kelly, stopped visiting their dad following his break up from Drea. (R. Kelly, 57, and Drea divorced in 2009 after 13 years of marriage.)

“I actually really feel like that one millisecond utterly simply modified my complete life and adjusted who I used to be as an individual and adjusted the flicker I had and the sunshine I used to hold,” she mirrored. “After I instructed my mother, I didn’t go over there anymore; my brother and sister we didn’t go over there anymore. And even up till now I wrestle with it quite a bit.”

Abi shared that she and her mother additionally went to the police and filed an nameless grievance. Nevertheless, nothing got here from it since she “waited too lengthy.”

“They couldn’t prosecute him as a result of I waited too lengthy,” she claimed. “So at that time in my life, I felt like I mentioned one thing for nothing.”

R. Kelly, who’s at present in jail serving a 20-year jail sentence after being convicted of kid pornography and enticement, has denied Abi’s allegations.

“Mr. Kelly vehemently denies these allegations. His ex-wife made the identical allegation years in the past, and it was investigated by the Illinois Division of Youngsters & Household Companies and was unfounded,” the musician’s legal professional Jennifer Bonjean mentioned in an announcement to Folks on Friday, October 11. “And the ‘filmmakers,’ whoever they’re, didn’t attain out to Mr. Kelly or his workforce to even permit him to disclaim these hurtful claims.”

After receiving his federal conviction in 2022, R. Kelly appealed the ruling. In October, the Supreme Courtroom declined to listen to the disgraced musician’s case and upheld the choice.

For those who or somebody you already know has been sexually assaulted, contact the Nationwide Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

For those who or somebody you already know is experiencing baby abuse, name or textual content Little one Assist Hotline at 1-800-422-4453.