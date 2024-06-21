Quinn XCII Announces The ‘All You Can Eat Tour’ For North America

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following the discharge of his newest EP, Breakfast, together with the only “Soften” singer-songwriter Quinn XCII introduced the small print of his All You Can Eat Tour.

Produced by Reside Nation, the tour kicks off at Cal Coast Credit score Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego on September twentieth, with scheduled stops in markets similar to Nashville, Toronto, and Orlando earlier than coming to relaxation at Jannus Reside in St. Petersburg, Florida, on October twenty ninth.

For the tour, Quinn XCII is teaming up with PLUS1 to donate $1 per ticket to assist Aware Alliance’s mission to assist households going through meals insecurity. Followers are additionally inspired to convey non-perishable meals donations to pick out exhibits to assist native meals banks.

Tickets and VIP packages can be out there beginning with artist presale starting Tuesday, June 25. Further presales will run all through the week forward of the overall onsale starting Friday, June 28.

QUINN XCII 2024 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 20 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit score Union Open Air Theatre

Sat Sep 21 — Oakland, CA — Fox Theater

Tue Sep 24 — Missoula, MT — The Wilma

Wed Sep 25 — Boise, ID — Revolution Live performance Home and Occasion Heart

Fri Sep 27 — Salt Lake Metropolis, UT — Love Letters Music Pageant

Sat Sep 28 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Mon Sep 30 — Omaha, NE — Steelhouse Omaha

Tue Oct 01 — Fayetteville, AK — JJ’s Reside

Thu Oct 03 — West Des Moines, IA — Val Air Ballroom

Fri Oct 04 — La Crosse, WI — La Crosse Heart Enviornment

Sat Oct 05 — Milwaukee, WI — The Eagles Ballroom

Tue Oct 08 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium

Thu Oct 10 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace

Fri Oct 11 — St. Louis, MO — The Manufacturing facility

Sat Oct 12 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Heart

Tue Oct 15 — Toronto, ON — The Danforth Music Corridor

Wed Oct 16 — Syracuse, NY — Landmark Theatre

Fri Oct 18 — Huntington, NY — The Paramount

Sat Oct 19 — Wallingford, CT — Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Tue Oct 22 — Port Chester, NY — The Capitol Theatre

Wed Oct 23 — Washington, DC — Echostage

Fri Oct 25 — Raleigh, NC — Pink Hat Amphitheater

Solar Oct 27 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Co.

Mon Oct 28 — Orlando, FL — Home of Blues Orlando

Tue Oct 29 — St. Petersburg, FL — Jannus Reside