Quinn XCII Announces The ‘All You Can Eat Tour’ For North America

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following the discharge of his newest EP, Breakfast, together with the only “Soften” singer-songwriter Quinn XCII introduced the small print of his All You Can Eat Tour.
Produced by Reside Nation, the tour kicks off at Cal Coast Credit score Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego on September twentieth, with scheduled stops in markets similar to Nashville, Toronto, and Orlando earlier than coming to relaxation at Jannus Reside in St. Petersburg, Florida, on October twenty ninth.
For the tour, Quinn XCII is teaming up with PLUS1 to donate $1 per ticket to assist Aware Alliance’s mission to assist households going through meals insecurity. Followers are additionally inspired to convey non-perishable meals donations to pick out exhibits to assist native meals banks.
Tickets and VIP packages can be out there beginning with artist presale starting Tuesday, June 25. Further presales will run all through the week forward of the overall onsale starting Friday, June 28.
QUINN XCII 2024 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:
Fri Sep 20 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit score Union Open Air Theatre
Sat Sep 21 — Oakland, CA — Fox Theater
Tue Sep 24 — Missoula, MT — The Wilma
Wed Sep 25 — Boise, ID — Revolution Live performance Home and Occasion Heart
Fri Sep 27 — Salt Lake Metropolis, UT — Love Letters Music Pageant
Sat Sep 28 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Mon Sep 30 — Omaha, NE — Steelhouse Omaha
Tue Oct 01 — Fayetteville, AK — JJ’s Reside
Thu Oct 03 — West Des Moines, IA — Val Air Ballroom
Fri Oct 04 — La Crosse, WI — La Crosse Heart Enviornment
Sat Oct 05 — Milwaukee, WI — The Eagles Ballroom
Tue Oct 08 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium
Thu Oct 10 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace
Fri Oct 11 — St. Louis, MO — The Manufacturing facility
Sat Oct 12 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Heart
Tue Oct 15 — Toronto, ON — The Danforth Music Corridor
Wed Oct 16 — Syracuse, NY — Landmark Theatre
Fri Oct 18 — Huntington, NY — The Paramount
Sat Oct 19 — Wallingford, CT — Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Tue Oct 22 — Port Chester, NY — The Capitol Theatre
Wed Oct 23 — Washington, DC — Echostage
Fri Oct 25 — Raleigh, NC — Pink Hat Amphitheater
Solar Oct 27 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Co.
Mon Oct 28 — Orlando, FL — Home of Blues Orlando
Tue Oct 29 — St. Petersburg, FL — Jannus Reside