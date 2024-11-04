Quincy Jones dead at 91 : NPR

toggle caption Chris Delmas/AFP by way of Getty Photos Chris Delmas/AFP by way of Getty Photos

Quincy Jones, whose adorned music profession ran from the early Nineteen Fifties by means of the best-known works of Michael Jackson and past, died Sunday. He was 91.

His loss of life was confirmed by his publicist in a press release to NPR that didn’t point out the reason for loss of life. The assertion stated that Jones died peacefully at his residence in Bel Air, California, surrounded by his household.

“Tonight, with full however damaged hearts, we should share the information of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the household stated within the assertion offered by Jones’ publicist, Arnold Robinson. “And though that is an unbelievable loss for our household, we have a good time the good life that he lived and know there’ll by no means be one other like him.”

Within the Nineteen Eighties, Jones helped oversee a few of music’s greatest and most generally cherished moments: He produced or co-produced three of Michael Jackson’s best-selling albums, together with 1982’s record-setting Thriller, and was closely concerned in crafting USA for Africa’s 1985 charity single “We Are the World.” However his profession prolonged for many years in every route. Jones lengthy held the document for many Grammy nominations with 80, earlier than Jay-Z and Beyoncé surpassed the overall earlier this decade, and his 28 wins rank him third behind Beyoncé (32) and conductor Georg Solti (31).

Born Quincy Delight Jones in 1933, Jones received his begin in jazz — at 19, he performed trumpet in Lionel Hampton’s band — and shortly carried out on phases with among the world’s best-known stars: Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley.

Within the Nineteen Sixties, Jones turned a adorned movie composer — he collected three of his seven profession Academy Award nominations in 1968 and ’69 — in addition to a high-profile music-industry government, arranger and producer. On albums like The Nice Extensive World of Quincy Jones and Quincy Jones Performs Hip Hits, he was the headliner, however he additionally labored behind the scenes, producing (amongst many others) a string of bestselling hits for Lesley Gore.

Within the ’70s, Jones remained within the highlight as a performer and government, increasing his attain with high-profile tasks such because the soundtrack to The Wiz. However the Nineteen Eighties discovered his title hooked up to a outstanding string of successes, from “We Are the World” and Thriller to his first foray into movie manufacturing: 1985’s The Colour Purple, which made film stars of Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg. Jones’ star-packed Again on the Block, launched in 1989, gained the Grammy for album of the 12 months in 1991.

Jones’ successes prolonged nicely past music and movie. Shortly after launching Quincy Jones Leisure in 1990, he was presiding over long-running TV hits comparable to The Contemporary Prince of Bel-Air and MADtv. His 2001 e-book Q: The Autobiography of Quincy Jones detailed his many intersections with music’s greatest moments and stars, in addition to his mental-health battles and rocky upbringing in Chicago. Jones’ philanthropic works prolonged nicely past USA for Africa and benefited causes comparable to music preservation, arts schooling and assist for underprivileged youth.

Jones’ tumultuous private life included three marriages and 7 kids, together with actresses Kidada and Rashida Jones — his daughters with actress Peggy Lipton — and Kenya Kinski-Jones, a vogue mannequin whose mom is German actress and mannequin Nastassja Kinski.

NPR’s Ayana Archie contributed reporting.