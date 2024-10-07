Quick Snap: Raiders fall to Broncos

The Raiders fell to the Broncos, 34-18, on Sunday at Empower Area at Mile Excessive.

Issues could not have began higher for the Silver and Black on this divisional matchup. On an environment friendly four-play opening drive, Gardner Minshew discovered rookie tight finish Brock Bowers for a 57-yard landing cross – the primary TD of his profession.

It marked the primary time this season that the Raiders have scored on their opening drive and was the longest play by the Raiders this season.

The offense saved rolling so as to add three extra factors on a subject aim on the next drive, bringing the sport to 10-0 on the finish of the primary quarter. Nevertheless, the scoring for the Silver and Black got here to a halt.

The Broncos stormed again beginning with a subject aim within the second quarter and went on to attain 34 factors because the Raiders offense could not fairly discover it is groove to reply. On one of many Silver and Black’s two journeys to the pink zone, Minshew’s cross was intercepted by Pat Surtain II, who ran it again for a 100-yard pick-six.