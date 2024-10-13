Quick and Easy Recipes for Sausage and Peppers

Writer

Reggie Bean

Printed

October 26, 2010

Phrase depend

416

Whether or not eaten on a bun or by itself, sausage with peppers is a scrumptious meal to make for you and your loved ones. My first encounter with this tasty sandwich was at a county honest after I was a teenager. It principally consisted of spicy Italian sausage, onions, inexperienced pepper and a tomato based mostly sauce. Since then I’ve tried many alternative variations of this consolation meals favourite. You’ll be able to experiment with completely different sauces, peppers, onions and sausage to create your personal masterpiece. Listed here are a pair fast and simple sausage and peppers recipes so that you can strive, simply in time for Soccer Sunday!

Sausage and Peppers

What you want:

• 1.5-2 lbs Italian sausage hyperlinks

• 2 giant onions, sliced

• 1 giant pink or yellow bell pepper, lower in strips

• 1 giant inexperienced bell pepper, lower in strips

• 3/4 t salt

• 1/2 t oregano leaves

• 2 T olive oil

What you do:

• Pour about 1/3 c water into a big skillet. Add sausage to skillet and cook dinner over med warmth till water simmers. Cowl skillet and simmer for 5-7 minutes. Take away cowl and proceed cooking, turning usually, for about 20 minutes or till sausage is properly browned. Put aside sausage and add olive oil to skillet. Warmth oil and add all remaining substances to pan. Cook dinner over med warmth till greens are browned and tender, stirring usually. Add sausage to skillet, cowl and cook dinner on low till heated by way of.

• Sausage and peppers are nice by themselves or with a aspect of rice. They’re additionally scrumptious on a brat bun or crusty roll along with your favourite condiments.

Low Fats Sausage and Peppers

What you want:

• 14 -16 oz package deal smoked turkey sausage

• 1 medium onion, sliced

• 1 giant inexperienced pepper, lower in strips

• 1 giant pink pepper, lower in strips

• 14.5 oz can crushed tomatoes

• 4 oz can sliced mushrooms, drained

• 2 T olive oil

• 1 t oregano

• 1 t basil

• 1/2 t pink pepper flakes

• 1/4 t garlic salt

• 1/8 t black pepper

What you do:

• Warmth 1 T olive oil in a big skillet over med-high warmth. Add onion, peppers, mushrooms, oregano, basil, pink pepper flakes, salt and pepper to skillet and cook dinner till greens are softened however nonetheless crisp, stirring incessantly. Take away greens from pan. Warmth 1 T oil in skillet. Lower sausage in half lengthwise, then slice in 1/2 inch items. Add sausage to skillet and cook dinner at med-high warmth till evenly browned. Add greens and crushed tomatoes to skillet and blend. Cook dinner over medium-heat, stirring often, till heated by way of; serve.

• In case you’re not anxious in regards to the fats content material, you could use polish sausage or smoked sausage.