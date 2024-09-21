Questlove to Direct Earth, Wind & Fire Documentary

twenty first night time day of September, certainly.

Questlove is on board to direct the Earth, Wind & Hearth documentary within the works. The characteristic is about to look at the long-lasting group’s lasting legacy, cultural influence and enduring physique of labor.

For the venture, the Grammy- and Oscar-winning filmmaker will characteristic unique entry to the band’s archives of visible, audio and written materials, in addition to the help of the property of Maurice White and the band, in response to a press launch.

“Having been baptized within the Afrocentric pleasure river of this powerhouse unit, I’ve realized about them, I’ve realized about us & extra importantly, I’ve realized and rediscovered myself within the course of,” Questlove mentioned in an announcement. “I’m so excited to be a part of the method of preserving their optimistic however VERY weak and actual story of Soul, Self & Wrestle.”

Earth, Wind & Hearth band members Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson, shared in their very own joint assertion: “We look ahead to this in-depth journey of our band, and are so excited to have Questlove directing the documentary.”

The Summer time of Soul director can even produce the doc, alongside RadicalMedia’s Dave Sirulnick and Samantha Grogin; Damaged Halo Leisure’s KB White, son of late band chief Maurice White; and Arron Saxe of Kinfolk Administration + Media, in affiliation with Sony Music Imaginative and prescient. FIFTH SEASON is financing the movie and also will deal with its gross sales with WME.

“Earth, Wind & Hearth’s influence has been on the coronary heart of standard tradition across the globe for many years. We’re past thrilled to be collaborating for the fourth time with the good thoughts of Questlove who couldn’t be extra excellent for telling this definitive story, in addition to the powerhouse groups at FIFTH SEASON, Two One 5, Damaged Halo, and Kinfolk Administration + Media,” mentioned Sirulnick, president of leisure at RadicalMedia. “We have now many thanks to provide, nonetheless, this venture wouldn’t be potential with out the belief and partnership of KB White and Arron Saxe, for whom we’ve the utmost respect.”

The band’s decades-long profession has made them probably the most critically and commercially profitable pop bands of all time. They’ve bought greater than 90 million information, had 11 consecutive albums go gold or platinum and received six Grammys. Their discography contains megahits like “September,” “Causes” and “Shining Star.”

Zarah Zohlman and Shawn Gee of Two One 5 Leisure, the manufacturing firm based by Questlove and fellow The Roots’ member Black Thought, will function government producers, as will Jon Kamen of RadicalMedia, Cheo Hodari Coker and Amos Newman.