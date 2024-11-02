Quentin Tarantino Has No Interest in Watching ‘Dune’ or ‘Shogun’

Quentin Tarantino seemingly has no real interest in watching Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune films.

The Oscar winner was lately requested on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast if he thought of Dune: Half Two among the finest films of the 12 months, because it has been raved by critics. Nevertheless, he couldn’t reply the query since he hasn’t watched the movies and has no plans to.

“I noticed [David Lynch’s] Dune a few occasions. I don’t must see that story once more,” Tarantino confessed. “I don’t must see spice worms. I don’t must see a film that claims the phrase ‘spice’ so dramatically.”

Tarantino’s opinion has nothing to do with Villeneuve personally, he’s simply uninterested in Hollywood remakes and needs to observe films with authentic materials.

“It’s one after one other of this remake and that remake,” the As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood filmmaker defined. “Individuals ask have you ever seen Dune? Have you ever seen Ripley? Have you ever seen Shogun? And I’m like no, no, no, no. There’s six or seven Ripley books. Should you do one once more, why are you doing the identical one which they’ve carried out twice already? I’ve seen that story twice earlier than, and I didn’t actually prefer it in both model, so I’m not likely taken with seeing it a 3rd time. Should you did one other story, that might be attention-grabbing sufficient to provide it a shot anyway.”

He continued, “I noticed Shogun within the ‘80s. I watched all 13 hours. I’m good. I don’t must see that story once more, I don’t care how they do it. I don’t care in the event that they take me and put me in historic Japan in a time machine. I don’t care, I’ve seen the story.”

Nevertheless it seems Tarantino could also be going towards the established order, as he additionally shared on the podcast that he truly loved one other film this 12 months: Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux. Nevertheless, the Joker sequel was a catastrophe on the field workplace and amongst critics.

“I actually, actually appreciated it, actually. Lots. Like, tremendously, and I went to see it anticipating to be impressed by the filmmaking. However I assumed it was going to be an arms-length, mental train that finally I wouldn’t suppose labored like a film, however that I might admire it for what it’s,” he mentioned of the movie. “And I’m simply nihilistic sufficient to sort of take pleasure in a film that doesn’t fairly work as a film. That’s like a giant, large mess to some extent. And I didn’t discover it an mental train. I actually acquired caught up into it. I actually appreciated the musical sequences. I acquired actually caught up. I assumed the extra banal the songs had been, the higher they had been.”