Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel Multiple Shows While Josh Homme Undergoes Emergency Surgery

(CelebrityAccess) — The rock band Queens of the Stone Age introduced the cancellation of a fistful of dates from their ongoing European tour whereas the band’s frontman Josh Homme offers with a medical difficulty.

On Tuesday, the band introduced the cancellation of their remaining European reveals for June, beginning with Competition Jardin Sonore in France on July tenth and lengthening by way of Athens Rock in Greece on July twenty seventh.

In response to the assertion, the canceled dates are because of Homme needing to return to the U.S. instantly for emergency surgical procedure.

“QOTSA regrets to announce that Josh Homme should return to the USA instantly for emergency surgical procedure. Each effort was made to push by way of and play for you however it’s not an choice to proceed.

The assertion mentioned ticketholders for headlining reveals will likely be contacted with additional details about refunds, whereas followers who bought tickets from festivals have been suggested to check with particular competition web sites for up to date data.

“Queens are gutted we aren’t in a position to play for you. We apologize for any inconvenience and share in your frustration and disappointment,” the assertion added.

The band didn’t specify what kinds of medical challenges prompted the necessity for emergency surgical procedure, however Homme was identified with an unspecified type of most cancers in 2022 and underwent a reportedly profitable surgical procedure on the time to take away it, spending a lot of 2023 recovering from the ordeal.

QOTSA is subsequent scheduled to return to the stage in time for the Method Out West fest in Gothenburg on August eighth.