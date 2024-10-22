QB Russell Wilson ‘excellent’ in Pittsburgh’s win over Jets

Wilson generated 264 move yards, two move touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 109.0 passer score in Week 7 whereas including a dashing rating. It marked essentially the most move yards by a participant of their Steelers debut, breaking Earl Morrall’s report of 249 in Week 1, 1957.

Wilson had a better passer score in Week 7 (109.0) than Fields did in any of his six begins in 2024 (Fields’ highest was 104.0 in Week 4 at IND).

“The fact is there’s a lot extra on the market, Wilson stated. “That is the excellent news. There’s a lot extra on the market, and we’ll get higher as we go. We’re gonna maintain working. There’s much more soccer left, however to be the place we’re is an effective place.”

The inaccuracy scuttled the Steelers offense early and led to the decision for the early hook. However Tomlin caught with the 35-year-old, and it paid off. Wilson hit a number of deep pictures to George Pickens, which helped open up a beforehand restricted offense. His contact and talent to get by his development improved the Steelers’ passing assault from what we noticed early within the season, notably within the pink zone.

“I believe throwing that first landing to George was the second I used to be like, alright, there’s gonna be much more of those I consider,” Wilson stated. “Generally it takes the primary dwelling run, that first double off the wall, no matter it could be. Clearly it is October, so I am speaking baseball, however I simply assume if you put all of the laborious work in and guys are doing the work, sooner or later it is gonna flip in your favor, and it did tonight.”

The efficiency wasn’t wholly in contrast to a few of Wilson’s greatest video games final season in Denver. If he hits these 50/50 sideline balls to Pickens, the Steelers offense shall be harmful. Within the video games they miss, it might be a slog. On Sunday night time, it labored exceedingly properly.