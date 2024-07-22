QB Jordan Love won’t be practicing with Packers with contract situation unsettled

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love was carrying road garments as he ran out alongside coach Matt LaFleur earlier than the Inexperienced Bay Packers’ first coaching camp exercise Monday.

Love gained’t be practising so long as negotiations on a contract extension for the quarterback stay unresolved, common supervisor Brian Gutekunst stated earlier than apply.

Gutekunst stated Love reported to camp final week, however wouldn’t be understanding till a deal is reached. Love’s contract is about to run out on the finish of the season.

“We definitely perceive the place he’s coming from,” Gutekunst stated. “We’d like him to be on the market. It’s vital for him to be on the market. Clearly you guys know the way vital apply is, and dealing together with his teammates. However as of now, till we get that resolved, he is not going to be practising.”

Gutekunst remained optimistic the Packers and Love may attain a deal quickly. He famous that Love is taking part in all different crew actions.

“Yeah, I believe so,” Gutekunst stated. “Once more, you by no means know. We’re working actually laborious to get that completed. I believe it’s actually vital for us. … The factor that I’ve confidence in is we each need the identical factor.”

LaFleur is taking issues in stride.

“That’s a part of our recreation and a part of our enterprise, however we’re assured that he’ll be on the market earlier than later,” he stated. “I understand how he prepares, so I’m not overly involved about that. He’s going to do every part he can to get the psychological reps. Clearly, the bodily reps are actually what’s vital.”

Love’s resolution meant the Packers opened coaching camp with Sean Clifford and rookie seventh-round choose Michael Pratt as their solely quarterbacks.

“The factor about Jordan is throughout OTAs (organized crew actions), he was right here one hundred pc of the time,” Clifford stated. “He’s been working the entire summer season. Guys know that. No one’s questioning his work ethic. I bought in right here at 7. His bag was already in right here. He’s in early, he’s staying late. He’s doing all of the little issues, so it’s no fear from the gamers.”

The Packers signed Like to a one-year extension in Might 2023 that included $13.5 million in assured cash with one other $9 million in incentives. That deal gave the Packers time to judge Love as he entered his first season as a starter after four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets.

Love responded by main the NFL’s youngest crew to a 10-9 season that included an NFC divisional playoff look.

Whereas the Packers and Love have tried understanding an extension this offseason, different quarterbacks have signed profitable offers. Detroit’s Jared Goff signed a four-year, $212 million extension with $170 million assured and Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence agreed to a five-year, $275 million extension with $142 million assured.

“We’re going to assist him 100%, similar to he does for us,” receiver Christian Watson stated. “He deserves each penny that he’s going to get — and extra. I’m blissful for him and, hopefully, he will get what he needs and we will get this factor chopping.”

Love, 25, accomplished 64.2% of his passes for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions final season and improved dramatically because the season went on.

He threw 21 landing passes with just one interception throughout a nine-game stretch that culminated with a 48-32 upset of the Dallas Cowboys in a wild-card playoff recreation. Love did throw two second-half interceptions the next week in a 24-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Gutekunst stated he wasn’t pondering a lot this spring concerning the chance Love may sit out some practices, however added that “when you get to a sure level, there’s a sure stage of threat {that a} participant takes by going on the market, so that you’re all the time conscious that would occur.” Gutekunst praised Love for being “very open and forthright” all through these negotiations.

“That is simply a part of it, not sudden,” Gutekunst stated. “We’ll work to get it completed, and hopefully he gained’t miss an excessive amount of time.”

Whereas Love waits for a brand new contract, defensive sort out Kenny Clark signed a three-year extension by the 2027 season on Sunday. The three-time Professional Bowler was getting into the ultimate season of the contract extension he signed in 2020.

“It’s nice that everyone put the belief in me,” Clark stated. “It’s only a testomony to my work and the way constant I’ve been and the way I handle my physique and the work I put in. I’m going to maintain doing that, hold specializing in ball, hold specializing in serving to this crew get to a Tremendous Bowl. That’s the objective.”

NOTES: Proper sort out Zach Tom was faraway from the bodily unable to carry out record following a torn pectoral sustained throughout offseason exercises. He took half in particular person drills and might be eased again into motion. … TE Tucker Kraft, who additionally suffered a torn pec throughout offseason exercises, was one in all six gamers who didn’t apply. The others: WR Jayden Reed (toe), CB Corey Ballentine (hamstring), RB MarShawn Lloyd (hip), G Donovan Jennings (knee), OT Caleb Jones (hamstring). Reed, who was injured at his youth soccer camp, stated it wasn’t “something to fret about.” Lloyd stated he’d be again “earlier than later.”

