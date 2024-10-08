QB Derek Carr (oblique) exits New Orleans Saints’ 26-13 loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr exited Monday’s 26-13 loss to the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs due to an indirect damage within the fourth quarter.

“Not good,” Carr stated when requested how he was feeling.

Carr stated he deliberate to get an MRI on Tuesday to guage the damage.

Carr departed the sport with 9:32 left after throwing an incomplete go to large receiver Mason Tipton on fourth down. He seemed to be clutching his hip when the offense walked off the sphere, went to the damage tent to be evaluated after which walked to the locker room with the crew’s medical employees.

“I used to be absolutely assured all the best way till I obtained harm that we may win that sport,” Carr stated.

Carr stated he felt the indirect concern as he was within the means of making an attempt the throw. He stated the problem was not certainly one of ache tolerance however that he could not correctly make throws to be efficient.

Carr stated he requested the medical employees if there was something he may do to return to the sport they usually stated there was not sufficient time. Jake Haener entered the sport in Carr’s place on the subsequent offensive collection.

“It wasn’t like coping with ache. … I simply can’t do what I need to do,” Carr stated.

Carr stated he did not know his standing when waiting for Sunday’s sport in opposition to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I will do something I can to verify I am there on Sunday,” Carr stated.

That is the fourth sport Carr has left due to an damage in his two seasons in New Orleans. He sprained the AC joint in his shoulder in opposition to the Inexperienced Bay Packers in Week 3 of final season and was put in concussion protocol twice final 12 months, exiting in losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.