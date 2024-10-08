Qantas Airways apologizes after R-rated film reportedly airs on every screen during flight

NEW YORK (AP) — Qantas Airways has drawn up a stir after broadcasting a slightly-racy film throughout a whole flight. And the Australian provider now’s apologizing to clients.

There have been technical points with the in-flight leisure for a visit from Sydney to Haneda final week, Qantas confirmed to The Related Press — making particular person film choice unavailable. Because of this, the crew selected one film to play throughout all screens “based mostly on the request from various passengers,” the corporate mentioned.

Qantas didn’t determine the film by identify, however a number of media retailers have reported that it was “Daddio,” an R-rated movie that hit theaters earlier this yr.

“Daddio” follows a girl (Dakota Johnson) who takes a cab from JFK airport and strikes up an prolonged dialog along with her driver (Sean Penn) on her manner again dwelling to Manhattan — as the 2 talk about something from what it takes to be a New Yorker to relationships and infidelity, notably her present affair with a married man. The movie carries an R score for “language all through, sexual materials and transient graphic nudity.”

Social media posts from customers who declare they had been on the Qantas flight mentioned they had been uncomfortable by nudity and sexting featured within the movie — significantly for households and youngsters who had been on board. Two customers on Reddit mentioned that it was additionally unattainable for particular person passengers to show off the film.

After figuring out that the film was not acceptable for all ages, the Qantas crew tried to repair screens for vacationers who didn’t need to watch it — however later discovered that this was not potential and adjusted course.

“The film was clearly not appropriate to play for the entire flight and we sincerely apologise to clients for this expertise,” a Qantas spokesperson mentioned in a press release. “All screens had been modified to a household pleasant film for the remainder of the flight, which is our normal observe for the uncommon instances the place particular person film choice isn’t potential.”

The spokesperson added that Qantas is “reviewing how the (inital) film was chosen.”

Within the days following the incident, the airline has taken some flack on-line — together with from journey rivals.

“Plot twist: We allow you to select your motion pictures,” Air New Zealand wrote in a reply to the information on social media platform X.