Pyrotechnics Spark A Fire During Odesza’s Concert At The Gorge

QUINCY, WA (CelebrityAccess) — The ultimate present of Odesza’s Finale Tour on the Gorge was reduce brief on Sunday after a blaze broke out close to the venue’s foremost stage.

Video captured by followers on the live performance seems to indicate a sizeable hearth burning on prime of a hill close to the seating space of the live performance venue.

In accordance with a press release from The Gorge, the fireplace broke out on the finish of Odesza’s set and an encore for the present was curtailed and the venue was evacuated out of an abundance of warning.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Workplace reported that the fireplace was sparked by pyrotechnics used through the present however extinguished by the venue’s crew who knocked the blaze down with hoses.

The present was the ultimate evening of Odesza’s The Finale Farewell tour and the conclusion of a three-night stand at The Gorge.