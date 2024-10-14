Pumpkin weighing 2,471 pounds wins California contest

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A Minnesota horticulture instructor remained the reigning champion Monday of an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California the place his large gourds have received the highest prize 4 years in a row.

Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota, beat his closest competitor by 6 kilos (2.7 kilograms) to clinch the victory on the 51st World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco.

His successful gourd got here in at 2,471 kilos (1,121 kilograms), falling in need of the world document he set final yr with a pumpkin weighing 2,749 kilos (1,247 kilograms).

Gienger, 44, stated that as he has carried out prior to now, he centered on having wholesome soil and well-fed crops however {that a} chilly fall with record-breaking rain possible impacted his pumpkin’s development.

“We had actually, actually robust climate and by some means, a way, I saved on working,” Gienger stated. “I needed to work for this one, and we bought it carried out on the finish, nevertheless it wasn’t by a lot.”

Gienger and his household drove his gargantuan gourd for 35 hours to California.

He stated the enormous pumpkin’s subsequent cease will likely be in Southern California, the place a workforce {of professional} carvers will do a 3D carve on it at a Halloween occasion.