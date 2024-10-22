Creator

Mary Mechler

March 6, 2010

There’s a nice restaurant situated right here in southern Illinois known as Mary’s. It has been well-known and liked for a few years. Whilst a school scholar right here at Southern Illinois College in Carbondale, it was extensively often known as “The” place for a really particular dinner.

Though the unique proprietor, Mary Licos retired and bought the restaurant a few years in the past, the brand new proprietor, David Hayes, and his crew have achieved a tremendous job ever since.

Every fall and winter, they provide a beautiful Pumpkin Leek Soup. I loved it a lot that I’ve provide you with my very own model. It’s a bit completely different from Mary’s, but it surely jogs my memory of the unique!

This soup jogs my memory of the vacations, and is ideal for an intro to an ideal meal. I’ve made it with both carrots or pumpkin. My friends find it irresistible, and I am certain yours will as nicely.

Pumpkin (or Carrot) Leek Soup

6 medium carrots, lower into 1/2 inch rounds, (1 lb.) or 1 can of pumpkin

2 medium Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 Granny Smith apple, peeled and chopped

3 ribs celery with leaves, lower into 1/2 inch segments

2 medium leeks, white half solely, lower into 1/2 inch segments

4 c. water

4 c. hen broth

2 T. contemporary dill, chopped

4 t. sugar

1/2 t. white pepper

1/8 t. cayenne pepper

1/2 t. cinnamon

1 t. salt

1 c. cream or half and half

1/2 c. butter

Bitter cream and contemporary dill for garnish

Place greens in meals processor bowl with 1 cup of the broth. Pulse till coarsely chopped. Switch to soup pot. Stir in the remainder of the broth and spices. Cowl and simmer till tender, 45 to 60 minutes.

Use an emulsion blender to mix till clean proper within the pot. Or, switch the combination in 3 batches to a blender to puree. Just remember to solely fill the blender 1/2 full to permit for enlargement. Additionally, it is a good suggestion to place a kitchen towel over the lid previous to mixing.

Return all to soup pot. Stir within the cream and butter. Cowl and warmth by way of. Don’t boil. Garnish with bitter cream and contemporary dill springs. Serves 8. Get pleasure from!