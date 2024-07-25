Pulse Music Group Names Steven Gringer To SVP Of A&R

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham, co-CEOs of PULSE Music Group and Ashley Calhoun, President of PULSE Music Group, have introduced the promotion of Steven Gringer to Vice President (VP) of A&R, PULSE Music Group. Gringer was beforehand VP of PULSE Music Group. Gringer relies on the firm’s Los Angeles headquarters and reviews to Calhoun. His tasks embrace signing and growing PULSE Music Group’s world-class roster of songwriters and producers and serving to to supervise worldwide artistic affairs for its publishing division.

“What makes Steven actually unimaginable as an A&R govt is his deft means to work throughout genres, creating pop, Latin, hip-hop and worldwide alternatives for our roster of songwriters and producers. As we proceed to take the careers of our shoppers to the following stage, Steven’s work over the previous 10 years at PULSE Music Group has been an instrumental a part of this success. We’re delighted to acknowledge Steven’s work with this well-deserved promotion as he continues to develop his profession at PULSE Music Group,” mentioned Cutler, Abraham and Calhoun.

“PULSE Music Group fosters a artistic ambiance that enables our shoppers and A&R workforce to work to their full potential. I’ve had the privilege of working with this extraordinary workforce for over 10 years—our workforce dynamics hold me on the sting of my seat on daily basis as we strategize the best plans for our shoppers, and I stay up for persevering with to assist information our shoppers and workforce to realizing their highest potential and objectives. I owe plenty of my private development to the steerage of Scott, Josh, and Ashley — I’m very lucky to have them as leaders,” mentioned Gringer.

Gringer notably works with songwriter/producer Gabe Simon, who co-wrote and co-produced Noah’s Kahan’s critically-acclaimed album Stick Season, incomes him a No. 1 spot on Billboard’s High Rock Producers and High Rock and Various Producers charts with 18 songs concurrently on the Billboard Sizzling Rock and Various Songs chart.

Stick Season debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard High 200 Albums chart, No.1 on the Billboard US High Various Albums chart, and three further Billboard album spots spanning a number of genres. The only “Stick Season” is RIAA licensed 2x Platinum, and the album spawned quite a few radio singles, together with No. 1 on Various US Radio, Triple A US Radio, High 10 at High 40 and No.1 in each the UK, Eire and Canadian Official Singles Charts.

Simon additionally co-produced (together with Kahan) the No. 1 radio single “Dial Drunk” feat. Publish Malone which is RIAA licensed 2XPlatinum and AIRA licensed Gold. Simon’s manufacturing and songwriting discography totals over 6 billion streams worldwide, and he has co-written industrial singles for Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, Maroon 5, Anderson .Paak, Rag N Bone Man, James Bay, Hailee Steinfeld, Ruel, Jessie Murph and plenty of extra.

Gringer additionally works with producer Angel Lopez, who govt produced Jack Harlow’s album Come Dwelling, The Children Miss You. The album included the hit single “First Class,” which spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Sizzling 100 and reached No.1 in High 40, Rhythmic, and City Radio.

Persevering with to deliver success for PULSE Music Group writers within the Latin music house, Gringer additionally works with Manuel Lara, a GRAMMY award-winning producer, songwriter and engineer. Manuel Lara co-wrote and produced Kali Uchis’ world hit “telepatía” which spent eight weeks at #1 on the Billboard Sizzling Latin Singles chart, reached #1 in US Latin Airplay, #1 in US Rhythmic Airplay, and High 10 in High 40 radio, with over 2 billion streams worldwide. Lara continues to be a detailed collaborator of Uchis, producing and writing 4 songs on her Billboard High 10 album Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios), two songs on Uchis’ album Pink Moon in Venus, and three songs for her most up-to-date album Orquídeas which debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200.

On Gringer’s direct roster are additionally songwriters/producers DVLP (Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Eminem, YG, Tyga) and Xay (YG, Tyga, 21 Savage, Feid, Ozuna), who each just lately co-wrote and produced a number of hits for Eladio Carrión, together with “Coco Chanel” feat. Unhealthy Bunny and “TQMQA.” “Coco Chanel” entered the High 10 on the International Spotify Chart, in addition to #1 throughout a number of charts on Apple Music and Spotify, and continued to be some of the streamed songs on this planet for a number of months. “TQMQA” hit #1 on the US Latin Airplay charts, marking Carrión’s first primary on the Billboard charts.

Gringer additionally works with producer Delacruz (Unhealthy Bunny, J Balvin, Anuel AA, Ozuna, Jhay Cortez, and Myke Towers); Finesse (Unhealthy Bunny, Polo G, Nicki Minaj); and Jarom Su’a (who’s signed to a three way partnership with Fede Vindver/PULSE Music Group). Delacruz, Finesse, and Su’a most just lately have success with “Adivino” by Mike Towers and Unhealthy Bunny, which is at present climbing the Latin airplay charts and debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Sizzling Latin Songs chart.

Different PULSE writers/producers that Gringer works carefully with embrace Mitchy Collins of Lovelytheband (whose “Sail Away” was a High 5 most performed music on Various Radio for the 12 months in 2023), Tido (producer and co-writer on the most recent album from Okay Pop band Enhypen which debuted at #1 in Korea, and High 5 within the US); Mechi Pieretti (Peso Pluma and Kenia Os “Tommy & Pamela” and a author on a number of songs on Kenia Os’ newest album Pink Aura); and Ale Alberti (Alesso, Bryce Vine, Dillon Francis, Illenium, Anitta, in addition to placements in vital characteristic movies Birds Of Prey, Quick and Livid 9 and J Lo’s movie Marry Me; amongst others.

Gringer joined PULSE Music Group in 2014 as A&R Coordinator for its publishing division and was shortly promoted to Artistic Director that very same 12 months. 2018, Gringer was promoted to Senior Artistic Director of PULSE Music Group. In 2022, Gringer was promoted to Vice President of A&R for publishing. Earlier than becoming a member of PULSE, Gringer labored in A&R at Shapiro Bernstein Music Publishing, working with a roster that included modern artists David Guetta and Joywave.