Puddle of Mudd Frontman Arrested by Police Following Standoff

There’s little doubt that every thing was “blurry” for Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin following a reported standoff with Burbank police.

TMZ reviews that Scantlin, 52, was pepper-sprayed and arrested by the Southern California police division following a visitors cease on Wednesday, July 31. The outlet shared that the rocker was pulled over in his Hummer H2 for an alleged visitors violation. A search on Scantlin turned up a warrant, at which level the scenario bought tense.

Scantlin reportedly refused to get out of his automobile, even after Burbank PD known as in disaster negotiators. Based on the report, police allegedly then pepper-sprayed the “She Hates Me” singer, however he nonetheless declined to depart his car and was ultimately faraway from the automobile after a SWAT staff was deployed. The squad reportedly broke Scantlin’s window and fired non-lethal pepper ball rounds into the car, at which level he relented.

Scantlin was arrested on the excellent warrant prices — stemming from allegations of carrying a gun in an airport — and a brand new resisting arrest cost. TMZ shared that he was taken to the hospital previous to his reserving. Scantlin was cited and launched, per the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division. He’s set to seem in courtroom on August 20.

Scantlin has had quite a few run-ins with the legislation over the past decade. He was arrested in 2016 for felony vandalism of a Hollywood house that the frontman misplaced in foreclosures. Authorities alleged that Scantlin broken the house with a hatchet. He pled out of that case and was given a sentence of three years probation and a $40,000 nice.

The foreclosed house has been a thorn in Scantlin’s aspect for years. He derailed a 2016 live performance by ranting at a fan that he believed “stole” the Hollywood Hills house from him.

‘This motherf–ker proper right here stole my motherf–king home and now he’s standing proper f–king in entrance of me laughing at me. And he f–king figures I’m a f–king joke,” Scantlin mentioned, per MetalInjection.

The same rant that very same yr in Australia prompted Scantlin’s bandmates to stroll out of the present.

Scantlin has been arrested repeatedly at airports for various causes. He was arrested for carrying a BB gun into LAX in 2017. After pleading no contest to that cost, Scantlin was sentenced to twenty days in jail and a ban from flying out of the worldwide hub (except he was touring for work or abroad).

Scantlin claims he bought sober in 2017, and the headlines have noticeably slowed since then.