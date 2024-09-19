PSG 1-0 Girona (Sep 18, 2024) Game Analysis

An embarrassing late blunder gifted Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 house victory over Champions League debutants Girona on Wednesday because the guests’ goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga let a Nuno Mendes cross slip by way of his legs and into the online.

After relentless PSG strain, Mendes’s low ball throughout the aim slipped by way of Gazzaniga’s grasp and into the online in stoppage time to earn the hosts victory.

The match was one-sided, with the French champions dominating in assault and registering 26 whole makes an attempt in comparison with Girona’s three.

Girona’s defence successfully neutralised PSG’s assault within the first half, inflicting mounting frustration for the hosts as they struggled to interrupt down their opponents.

PSG’s Marco Asensio got here near breaking the impasse within the first half with a low shot aimed on the backside nook, narrowly lacking the put up.

PSG gamers have fun after scoring a aim in opposition to Girona within the Champions League.

Simply earlier than half-time, Asensio appeared to endure an harm, prompting supervisor Luis Enrique to substitute him with Randal Kolo Muani.

Following the half-time break, PSG continued to use strain, with Ousmane Dembélé making a transparent run from the midway line just for Ladislav Krejcí to execute a last-ditch problem that preserved the scoreline for Girona.

Dembele got here shut once more shortly after the hour, breaking free from his marker to strike a shot in direction of the highest nook, just for it to rebound off the woodwork.

Girona, who appeared content material with a draw, started to waste time, drawing boos from the Parc des Princes crowd as PSG began a late offensive push.

Kolo Muani narrowly missed with a shot and, shortly after, Achraf Hakimi’s close-range half-volley was saved by Gazzaniga’s legs. Nevertheless, the goalkeeper’s late error finally determined the match.