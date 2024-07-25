Prosecution expected to rest in murder murder trial for Florida mother

-->
Prosecution may relaxation in Bradenton homicide trial
FOX 13’s Matthew McClellan reviews on the newest from a homicide trial in Bradenton for a former ballerina accused of killing her husband.
Ashley Benefield has claimed self-defense within the demise of her husband, Doug, however prosecutors say in any other case, and they’re planning to relaxation their case after two days of testimony.
Home Violence Investigator Chris Gillum took the stand as effectively on Wednesday, saying Ashley advised him, “I am unable to imagine you are prepared to permit Doug to kill me and the infant.”
A household legal professional for Doug additionally took the stand, telling the jury her former shopper sought her assist in making an attempt to contact Ashley to attempt to have an element within the start of their second baby.
Stephanie Murphy mentioned she drafted and emailed Ashley on Doug’s behalf. In it, he requested to play a task within the start of their baby but additionally understood if she wanted her area.
A decide finally awarded Doug visitation, and the 2 met on the Manatee County Sheriff’s Workplace for Doug to satisfy his daughter. Murphy attended as Doug’s legal professional and advised the jury she was shocked by what occurred subsequent.
“I used to be suggested they’d be leaving collectively, unusually,” Murphy mentioned. “That Ashley was going to be going with them for the time sharing. Was this a shock? Completely. We had simply been in knock-out, drag-out litigation for months with horrendous allegations that had been unfounded, and but she mentioned ‘I wish to go together with you’ and he mentioned ‘Okay.’”
A court docket submitting signifies that when the prosecution rests its case, the protection will current proof Ashley suffers from battered partner syndrome.