Pros and cons of Detroit Lions trading for EDGE Matthew Judon

Detroit Lions common supervisor Brad Holmes went to work this offseason upgrading the workforce’s subpar protection from final season.
Most notably, the fourth-year GM overhauled the Lions’ cornerbacks room. He added veterans Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson, plus acquired first-year execs Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw through this previous April’s NFL Draft.
Holmes additionally did ink EDGE Marcus Davenport and nostril deal with DJ Reader to free-agent offers. But, many followers and pundits alike nonetheless view Detroit’s pass-rush as an space of want.
Enter four-time Professional Bowler Matthew Judon, a Pontiac, Mich., native who performed his highschool ball at West Bloomfield (Mich.) Excessive Faculty and his faculty ball at Grand Valley State.
Judon, a fifth-round choose of the Baltimore Ravens in 2016, has performed the previous three seasons in New England the place he is accrued 32.0 sacks, together with a career-best 15.5 in 2022.
Nevertheless, the ninth-year professional missed all however 4 video games final season attributable to a torn biceps damage, and will likely be 32 getting into the 2024 marketing campaign. The Patriots, coming off a dismal 4-13 season and within the midst of a multi-year rebuild, might be trying to deal the veteran defender.
Bleacher Report, in actual fact, not too long ago listed Judon as one among six gamers that “rebuilding groups ought to have on the commerce block getting into NFL coaching camp.”
As Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine wrote, “The veteran pass-rusher missed all however 4 video games final season with an injured bicep. He’s nonetheless producing at a excessive degree with 15.5 sacks in 2022 and 4 within the 4 video games he performed final season. Nevertheless, he is perhaps extra useful to the Patriots rebuild as a commerce asset. The Eagles have been capable of flip Haason Reddick right into a conditional third-round choose from the New York Jets. If the Pats may get one thing comparable for Judon, it will enable them to avoid wasting $6.7 million in cap area and refill on draft capital to construct round (rookie quarterback Drake) Maye.”
Judon’s observe report leads me to imagine that he’d be a useful asset to Detroit’s pass-rushing unit. Moreover, I am of the mindset that he’d present Aidan Hutchinson with a dependable complement at EDGE – one thing that Hutchinson was missing all of final season.
But, it’s necessary to take note of that Judon is within the last 12 months of a four-year, $54.5 million contract that he signed with New England in March 2021. And, with that stated, he’d seemingly be nothing greater than a rental for the Lions.
I do not assume Holmes & Co. would half with useful draft capital for one 12 months of manufacturing from the savvy vet. As a substitute, I imagine Detroit will proceed to depend upon its inner EDGE choices – Hutchinson, Davenport, James Houston, John Cominsky, Josh Paschal, and so forth. – and avoid buying Judon.