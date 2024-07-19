Prophet Brandon Briggs Predicts XRP Price Explosion To $10,000

Brandon Briggs, a Christian prophet, has dropped a bullish XRP worth prediction that will break all information if it got here to fruition. In accordance with a video circulating on social media platform X, Briggs predicted XRP hitting a hefty price ticket of $10,000. Nevertheless, he didn’t give a timeline of when this is able to occur. This prediction comes amidst a bullish week for XRP, with the cryptocurrency presently outperforming giant different market cap property.

XRP Worth Explosion To $10,000

The XRP worth has been subjected to varied worth predictions previously months, with nearly all of them coming from a technical and/or basic perspective. Nevertheless, Brandon Briggs’ XRP prediction is totally different from the standard mode of study crypto traders are used to.

In accordance with him, the prediction was made as a direct instruction from God on which asset was the subsequent huge factor within the funding world. That’s, an asset that will surge massively over the subsequent few years and mimic the efficiency of Apple.

Consequently, Briggs famous that God instructed him XRP will go from its present worth degree to $10,000 in the future. Apparently, Briggs defined additional that he had no thought what XRP was till he had the divine revelation. “So I needed to Google it, and I discovered it was a cryptocurrency,” Briggs mentioned.

WOW! 💥 Brandon Biggs, acknowledged by many as a prophet, predicted the Trump assassination try 3 months in the past and mentioned this about XRP: „#XRP WILL GO TO FROM WHERE IT’S AT RIGHT NOW TO $10,000 ONE DAY!“ Video supply: https://t.co/fWtDYB4SNx pic.twitter.com/yXiizNTl8a — 𝓐𝓶𝓮𝓵𝓲𝓮 (@_Crypto_Barbie) July 14, 2024

How Possible Is The Worth Prediction?

The XRP worth not too long ago went by way of a multi-day interval of intense bullishness that culminated in a breakout above $0.6 once more and a peak at $0.635. On the time of writing, XRP is buying and selling at $0.5726 and continues to be on a 28.62% weekly achieve. So as to attain a worth goal of $10,000, XRP would wish to carry out a 1754285% surge from the present worth degree. Moreover, this is able to push XRP’s market cap into the primary spot, assuming Bitcoin doesn’t undergo the same worth surge. It’s because XRP has a better most provide than Bitcoin.

Some may agree that the XRP prediction seems slightly too unrealistic, particularly since it isn’t supported by any technical or basic evaluation of the cryptocurrency. Alternatively, the thought of an ultra-bullish XRP surge of this nature resonates with another XRP fanatics. Notably contemplating Briggs’ earlier prophecy of an assassination try on President Donald Trump, which turned out to be appropriate. Briggs, nonetheless, did state in a YouTube video that the prediction will not be monetary recommendation and is simply his opinion.

In accordance with crypto analyst EGRAG CRYPTO, XRP might want to break above $0.65 earlier than it may take pleasure in a free run to the $0.75 worth degree. “Something under 0.75c is simply market noise,” EGRAG mentioned.

XRP would wish to regular above $0.60 earlier than a full bullish narrative can return in a long-term outlook. An impending SEC-Ripple deal may see XRP reaching $1 earlier than the top of the yr.

