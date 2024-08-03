Producer, Son of David O. Selznick Was 88

Daniel Selznick, a Hollywood producer and government who was a son of legendary Gone With the Wind producer David O. Selznick and theatrical producer Irene Mayer Selznick, has died. He was 88.

He died Thursday of pure causes on the Movement Image Nation Dwelling and Hospital in Woodland Hills and might be remembered “for his intelligence, allure, sweetness and generosity,” a spokesperson introduced.

Born in Los Angeles on Might 18, 1936, Selznick graduated from Harvard College, attended the College of Geneva and did graduate work at Brandeis College. He continued in his household’s footsteps and pursued a profession within the leisure trade, together with working as a manufacturing government at Common Studios for 4 years.

His father, who died in 1965, produced dozens of iconic movies, together with 1939’s Gone With the Wind, 1946’s Duel within the Solar and 1933’s King Kong. His mom, who died in 1990, was the daughter of MGM mogul Louis B. Mayer and obtained a Tony nomination in 1956 for The Chalk Backyard.

Selznick produced the Peabody Award-winning documentary The Making of a Legend: Gone With the Wind alongside his older brother, Jeffrey Selznick, who died in 1997. The doc captured how their father shepherded the Clark Gable traditional.

Selznick produced a handful of different tasks, together with the miniseries Blood Feud, Hoover vs. the Kennedys: The Second Civil Warfare, Evening Drive and Reagan’s Manner: Pathway to the Presidency, which he additionally directed.

He served for a number of years because the director of the Louis B. Mayer Basis and had success as a theatrical producer, presenting his stepmother, actress Jennifer Jones, in a lightweight comedy, The Man With the Excellent Spouse.

His memoir, Strolling With Kings, which he wrote whereas on the Movement Image Dwelling, is about to be printed subsequent yr by Alfred Knopf.

Selznick, who was married 3 times, has no instant survivors.