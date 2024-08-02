Producer And Songwriter Kill Dave Signs WW Publishing Deal With Position Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – President and Chief Government Officer (CEO) Tyler Bacon introduced as we speak that Kill Dave has signed a worldwide publishing take care of Place Music. The LA-based songwriter, producer, and instrumentalist not too long ago labored with Riot Video games to provide Valorant’s 2024 anthem “Superpower” by Kiss of Stay and Mark Tuan.

Kill Dave first achieved mainstream success in 2017 with the No. 1-charting Weezer single, “Feels Like Summer time.” Since then, he has collaborated with artists resembling aespa, AURORA, Pierce The Veil, Joji, Okay.Flay, Tkay Maidza, Royal & the Serpent, Tom Morello, bülow, Sophie Powers, DREAMERS, Hayley Kiyoko, UPSAHL, KiNG MALA, Miya Folick, in poor health peach, and extra.

He not too long ago co-produced the debut monitor “PARANOIA” by League of Legends’ digital band HEARTSTEEL, that includes BAEKYHUN, tobi lou, Cal Scruby, and ØZI, which reached No. 1 on the worldwide viral charts. Kill Dave can also be one-third of the alien-fronted band Milkblood, whose first single, “SICK OF BEING HONEST,” went viral. Their single “NO MIND” landed a synch within the 2022 field workplace hit Uncharted. Milkblood has additionally made waves within the online game world with “DISCO CLOSURE” featured within the FIFA 23 soundtrack and “WICKED” with PVRIS featured within the Want For Velocity Unbound soundtrack.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Place household. Once I first met with Jake Versluis, Tyler Bacon, and the workforce at Place, I used to be impressed by their deep information of the business and enthusiasm for my music as each an artist and a producer. Working with a writer that not solely values my music but additionally champions my progress as a producer, composer, and artist is a big win. I’m excited to see the place this inventive partnership takes us!” says Kill Dave.

Kill Dave is managed by Evan Lipschutz of Double Down 11.

“We’re extraordinarily excited for the subsequent period of Kill Dave’s writing profession to associate with Jake and your entire workforce at Place,” says Lipschutz. “They instantly understood Dave’s distinctive expertise, superb sound design, and talent to jot down not just for movie, TV, and video video games but additionally throughout a genre-spanning listing of pop, rock, and various artists.”

Kill Dave joins a Place music publishing roster that features Tinashe, Zach Skelton, Audien, Jack LaFrantz, Khalid Yassein, Dru “Falconry” DeCaro, Cannons, Keith Varon, Maya Kurchner, Sam Merrifield, Kyle Reynolds, Erik Ron, and extra.

“The primary time I heard Kill Dave’s digital group MILKBLOOD, I knew I needed to be part of his future,” says Jake Versluis, Associate and A&R at Place Music. “It’s uncommon to search out somebody who is presented in so some ways: an achieved author with pop cuts (Okay.flay, UPSAHL, AURORA, Kiss of Life, Piece the Veil), a genre-bending producer creating unimaginable digital sounds for MILKBLOOD and others, in addition to the contact wanted to craft music for storytelling resembling movie trailers and video video games. He’s surrounded himself with a very robust administration workforce on the author facet (Evan Lipshutz) and artist facet (Ryan Hambsch), and it’s going to be an unimaginable workforce effort. Place Music is the right dwelling for somebody like Kill Dave who can excel as a pop author, artist, and composer for media. It’s an absolute thrill that he selected Place Music as his dwelling, and his producer and co-writer credit score on the not too long ago launched VALORANT Champions 2024 Anthem (Riot Video games) is simply a sign of issues to return.”