Prison Break’s Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell Reuniting for New Show

Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell’s break from sharing the small display screen collectively is coming to an finish.

The Jail Break stars are set to reunite in a brand new hostage restoration drama titled Snatchback, Selection reported Tuesday, June 25.

“Impressed by the lifetime of an actual covert intelligence officer who continues to be lively within the subject at the moment,” the official logline reads, “the sequence follows a extremely expert privately contracted group of operatives as they get better hostages throughout the globe from among the most unique, and equally harmful places on the planet.”

The Protect’s Scott Rosenberg will function a author and government producer. No community is hooked up to the mission as of now.

Purcell, 54, and Miller, 52, starred as brothers Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield on Fox’s Jail Break from 2006 to 2009. The pair additionally appeared in The Last Break, a TV film that concluded the sequence earlier than a revival was briefly ordered in 2017.

In January 2018, Fox confirmed that an extra season was in early improvement. However in 2020, Miller stated his work with the franchise was full. “I’m out. of PB. Formally,” he wrote by way of Instagram on the time. “For those who had been a fan of the present, hoping for extra seasons … I perceive that is disappointing. I’m sorry.”

Purcell responded within the feedback part writing, “It was enjoyable mate. What a journey it was. Absolutely assist and perceive your reasoning. Glad you’ve made this choice in your well being and your reality. Love ya brother.”

Whereas Snatchback shall be a chance for Purcell to work with Miller once more, it is going to even be an opportunity for the actor to work together with his spouse, Tish Cyrus. Based on Selection, Purcell will function an government producer alongside his spouse and Dannah Axelrod Summers of HopeTown Leisure.

Cyrus beforehand provided a glimpse into how her love story with Purcell started.

“In 2016, Dom DMed me,” she recalled on an episode of the “Name Her Daddy” podcast. “I had adopted him on Instagram and he DMed me and simply stated, ‘Hey, Tish, simply wished to [say], I feel you’re tremendous cool and also you’re doing such an incredible job with your loved ones.’ … I didn’t see it for a 12 months.”

Tish reached out to Purcell after she and her ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus cut up in 2022. They later married in August 2023 throughout a non-public wedding ceremony ceremony in Malibu, California.