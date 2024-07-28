Princess Leia bikini costume from set of ‘Star Wars’ movie sells at auction for $175K

HOUSTON (AP) — The gold bikini-style costume that Carrie Fisher wore as Princess Leia whereas making “Return of the Jedi” within the “Star Wars” franchise has bought for $175,000, based on the public sale home that dealt with the sale.

The costume was made well-known when Fisher wore it in the beginning of the 1983 movie when Leia was captured by Jabba the Hutt at his palace on Tatooine and compelled to be a slave.

The costume, one of the crucial memorable within the “ Star Wars ” films, was bought on Friday by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.

Joe Maddalena, Heritage’s government vp, mentioned the costume that was bought was one which was display examined and worn by Fisher on the film’s set however finally didn’t make it onto the ultimate model of the movie because it was switched out for one which was extra snug.

The public sale home mentioned the costume sparked a bidding warfare amongst collectors.

Maddalena mentioned he wasn’t stunned by the eye bidders gave to the costume in addition to to a mannequin of a Y-wing fighter that took on the Loss of life Star within the unique “Star Wars” movie that bought for $1.55 million. He mentioned “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” have very avid fan bases.

“The facility of ‘Star Wars’ proves itself once more. These films are simply so impactful,” Maddalena mentioned.

In a November 2016 interview with NPR’s “Recent Air,” Fisher mentioned carrying the costume was not her selection.

“When (director George Lucas) confirmed me the outfit, I believed he was kidding and it made me very nervous. I needed to sit very straight as a result of I couldn’t have traces on my sides, like little creases. No creases had been allowed, so I needed to sit very, very inflexible straight,” mentioned Fisher, who died a couple of month after the interview.

Richard Miller, who created the costume, mentioned in an interview that’s included in a “Star Wars” field set that he used smooth materials to construct the costume in order that Fisher might transfer round extra freely.

“Nevertheless, she nonetheless didn’t prefer it. I don’t blame her,” mentioned Miller, who was the chief sculptor for Industrial Mild & Magic, the visible results firm based by “Star Wars” creator George Lucas. “I did put leather-based on the again of it to assist it really feel higher.”

The costume had its share of critics, who thought it sexualized Fisher for the franchise’s male fan base.

In “Interview” journal in 2015, Fisher advised actor Daisy Ridley, who starred in “Star Wars: The Pressure Awakens,” “You’re going to have individuals have fantasies about you. That may make you uncomfortable, I’m guessing.” She pushed again towards the thought of being a intercourse image and advised Ridley to “struggle in your outfit.”

