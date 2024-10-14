Princess Eugenie Celebrates 6th Anniversary With Husband Jack, 2 Sons

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are celebrating their sixth anniversary with their sons by their facet.

Within the candy snap shared by way of her Instagram Story on Sunday, October 13, Eugenie, 34, and Brooksbank, 38, walked beside sons August, 3, and Ernest, 16 months. “6 years later ..” she wrote over the picture.

In the future prior, Eugenie additionally paid tribute to her husband by importing pictures from their wedding ceremony day. “Greatest day ever marrying you.. completely satisfied sixth anniversary my love. ❤️❤️❤️❤️💍💒,” she captioned the Saturday, October 12, Instagram put up.

After assembly in 2010 at a ski resort in Switzerland, Eugenie and Brooksbank acquired engaged in January 2018 throughout a visit to Nicaragua.

“The lake was so stunning. The sunshine was only a particular mild I had by no means seen,” Eugenie mentioned of their official engagement interview. “I truly mentioned, ‘That is an unimaginable second,’ after which he popped the query, which was actually shocking although we have now been collectively seven years. I used to be over the moon.”

The twosome tied the knot in 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. Two years after their wedding ceremony, Eugenie and Brooksbank introduced they had been anticipating their first child.

“She is extremely empathetic and will likely be an incredible mom,” Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie’s mom, completely informed Us Weekly in January 2021. “She is a really robust and decided particular person, all the time on the lookout for the reality in all she does. Jack and Eugenie are actually wanting ahead to sharing the brand new child with the entire household.”

Eugenie, who’s the youngest daughter of Ferguson and ex-husband Prince Andrew, and Brooksbank welcomed August in February 2021.

“Since August got here into my life, it’s positively impacted my need to do extra. Priorities change when you could have youngsters,” she beforehand informed Good day! in April 2023. “You need to do the whole lot you possibly can for them — and in your grandchildren. August is barely 2 [years old] however I hope that what I’m doing will seep via to him and that someday he takes it on, too.”

The couple added their second son, Ernest, to their household in Might 2023. Months later, Eugenie gushed that her youngsters are “so great.”

“Augie is a 2 and a half-year-old firecracker and simply listens to me, I don’t know why,” she mentioned throughout an October 2023 look on the “White Wine Query Time” podcast. “And Ernie smiles the entire time so that they’re very easy and great boys.”

Eugenie added, “Manners maketh man — I’m attempting to do this with my youngsters proper now.”