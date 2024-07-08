Prince William Excitedly Watches England Win UEFA Euros Game

The English males’s nationwide soccer crew is headed to the following step within the UEFA European Championship event, which was notably thrilling to fan Prince William.

William, 42, stepped out on the Saturday, July 6, match-up between England and Switzerland. After a nail-biting tie, England beat Switzerland 5-3 in penalties. The U.Okay. squad will advance to the semifinals.

The Prince of Wales watched the sport from a non-public field, sporting a navy swimsuit with a coordinating tie. He was seen applauding, high-fiving different attendees and screaming after England scored their remaining purpose.

William has lengthy been an impassioned soccer fan with a particular loyalty to the Aston Villa crew.

“I do just like the values and the ethos of the membership,” William beforehand stated on “That Peter Crouch Podcast” in July 2020. “I need them to take care of the gamers and set a superb instance to the younger followers. I need our youngsters, once they go to the match, to return away loving what they’ve seen, having fun with it and seeing their position fashions behave in a method that we’d all need them to.”

William shares sons Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 6, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 9, with spouse Princess Kate Middleton however isn’t forcing his Aston help onto the children.

“I’m letting [them] select [their] personal method,” William, who’s taken George and Charlotte to many England video games via the years, added. “It’s about discovering what matches for him.”

William additionally helps his youngsters’ pursuits, lately accompanying his eldest youngsters to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour live performance at London’s Wembley Stadium final month. William, George and Charlotte additionally acquired an opportunity to satisfy Swift, 34, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, backstage.

“[William] was the best motherf–ker,” Kelce, 34, gushed throughout a June episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “He was so cool. I didn’t understand this as a result of clearly we’re backstage assembly him as a result of he was there with little George and Charlotte, and so they had been an absolute delight to satisfy.”

He continued, “[I] wasn’t positive if I used to be alleged to, like, bow to them, curtsy, simply be an American fool and shake their hand.”

Swift and Kelce additionally joined the royals for a particular selfie, which additionally served because the couple’s social media debut.

William then took his youngsters as much as a VIP field for the live performance, which fell on his forty second birthday, and danced the night time away. In now-viral footage, William was seen enthusiastically shimmying throughout “Shake It Off.”

Kate, 42, — alongside son Louis — didn’t attend the live performance amid her most cancers battle. The Princess of Wales confirmed her prognosis in March and has since resigned from her public duties to bear therapy.