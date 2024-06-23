Prince William celebrates 42nd birthday at Taylor Swift’s concert

(CNN) – Prince William celebrated his birthday by attending a Taylor Swift live performance on Friday in London.

Swift was greeted by Prince William and his two oldest kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, throughout her Eras Tour tour cease.

Kensington Palace shared an image on social media of the royals with the singer as she took a selfie of them.

Swift posted a similar photo along with her boyfriend – NFL star Travis Kelce – when he additionally joined the group for an image.

Prince William turned 42 on Friday.

William’s spouse Princess Kate celebrated his birthday earlier within the day by sharing a photograph of the long run king leaping within the air with their three kids on a seashore in Norfolk, England.

