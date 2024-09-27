Prince Harry Walks Through Jimmy Fallon’s Haunted Maze on ‘Tonight Show’

Jimmy Fallon and Prince Harry received into the Halloween spirit on Thursday’s episode of NBC’s The Tonight Present.

In a section of the late-night present, Fallon took Harry by way of his new haunted maze attraction expertise, dubbed “Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares,” at Rockefeller Middle in New York Metropolis.

The spooky scenes included somebody who seemed to be a zombie who was munching on a “lifeless” physique. After Fallon and Harry cross by way of, the individual requested one other of the maze actors who the superstar was with Fallon, and was stunned to listen to the reply.

At one other level, one of many actors dressed up within the maze resembled one other superstar.

“Is that Michael Bublé?” Harry quipped.

“You do an ideal job on The Voice,” Fallon chimed in.

Watch the complete section under.

In keeping with the official description, “Tonightmares” “guarantees an unforgettable evening of fright and thrills. Good for teams of family and friends in search of a really distinctive journey in New York — that is the final word labyrinth of concern, you don’t wish to miss. As you enterprise by way of every meticulously crafted space, put together to come across an array of sinister characters — run from a deranged and diabolical mad scientist, malfunctioning homicide robots, a terrifying werewolf and different nightmarish creatures. Every room is extra horrifying than the final, with unnerving surprises lurking round each nook.”

It’s open on choose nights by way of Oct. 31.

The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.