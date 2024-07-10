Prince Harry Still Accepting Pat Tillman Award at ESPYs

Regardless of reviews on the contrary, Prince Harry has no plans on turning down the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, is about to obtain the dignity on the ESPY Awards on Thursday, July 11, which acknowledges an individual with a powerful connection to sports activities who has served others in a approach that echoes the late Tillman’s legacy.

A former NFL star-turned-U.S. Military Ranger, Tillman was killed throughout fight in Afghanistan in 2004.

Us Weekly solely spoke with the Duke’s press workplace who shared they haven’t provided any steering on this matter. In addition they suggested that something revealed up to now concerning the Duke’s emotions or feelings have been purely speculative and with out advantage.

Harry being bestowed with the dignity has kicked up controversy, together with some from Tillman’s personal mom.

“I’m shocked as to why they would choose such a controversial and divisive particular person to obtain the award,” Mary Tillman instructed the Day by day Mail in an interview revealed on June 29. “There are recipients which are way more becoming. There are people working within the veteran neighborhood which are doing great issues to help veterans.”

She added, “These people would not have the cash, sources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I really feel that these forms of people must be acknowledged.”

Within the wake of the backlash, ESPN defended their choice to acknowledge Harry, who’s being lauded for his personal navy service and cofounding The Invictus Video games Basis, which helps wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and girls.

“ESPN, with the assist of the Tillman Basis, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, particularly for the work of The Invictus Video games Basis because it celebrates its tenth yr selling therapeutic by means of the ability of sport for navy service members and veterans all over the world,” the community stated in a July 1 assertion.

The choice was additionally supported by former winners of the Pat Tillman Award for Service, which was launched by the ESPYs in 2014.

Jake Wooden, a former Marine and faculty soccer participant who received the award in 2018, instructed TMZ Harry is “a pure match” and “a sensible choice” for the excellence. Israel Del Toro, a former Air Drive grasp sergeant who was wounded in 2005 whereas serving in Afghanistan and acquired the award in 2017, additionally spoke to TMZ and stated Harry was a “worthy recipient.”

The 2024 ESPYs — hosted by Serena Williams, an excellent buddy of Harry’s spouse Meghan Markle — air Thursday, July 11 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.