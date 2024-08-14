Prince Harry and Meghan to visit Colombia for the first time

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan will arrive in Colombia on Thursday on the invitation of Vice President Francia Márquez, the place they are going to participate in a number of occasions, together with a discussion board in opposition to cyberbullying, the workplace of the Colombian vice chairman mentioned Wednesday.

The couple, within the South American nation for the primary time, will take part in a number of occasions Thursday and Friday within the capital, Bogotá, earlier than leaving for Cartagena and Cali, within the Caribbean and within the Colombian Pacific, the place they’re anticipated to be in the course of the weekend.

The occasions surrounding the couple’s go to will kick off Thursday with a press convention by Márquez, Colombia’s first Black vice chairman, during which she is anticipated to supply extra particulars on the aim of Harry and Meghan’s go to. The assertion didn’t make clear whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make statements.

Harry and Meghan may also be visiting a college in Bogotá the place they are going to “work together instantly with college students who’re exploring the digital panorama and its results on society,” the assertion added.

They may also attend a discussion board on how you can promote secure digital environments organized by Colombia’s vice presidency in partnership with Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Basis, a nonprofit group.

“The discussion board will deal with the pressing want for accountable technological practices, significantly within the World South, the place the destructive impression of expertise is disproportionately felt,” the assertion added.

Particulars of the agenda for Saturday and Sunday will likely be introduced later, the workplace of the vice chairman mentioned. ___

