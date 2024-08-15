Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in Colombia to promote mental health and combat cyberbullying

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan arrived in Colombia on Thursday of their first go to to the South American nation, the place they’ll participate in a number of occasions selling psychological well being for younger individuals and the best way to fight cyberbullying, the workplace of Colombia’s vice chairman stated.

Harry and Meghan had been welcomed on the residence of Vice President Francia Márquez within the coronary heart of Bogotá, the place they had been handled to Colombian espresso and native pastries made with cheese and yuca. Márquez and Meghan greeted one another effusively, based on {a photograph} launched by the Archewell Basis, the couple’s nonprofit group.

Márquez, a human rights activist and Colombia’s first Black vice chairman, stated she’s going to present the prince and the duchess the cultural richness of the nation and the work Colombia’s authorities is doing to struggle inequality in a rustic the place 33% of the inhabitants lives in poverty.

The vice chairman stated in a information convention previous to the reception of Harry and Meghan that the go to seeks to “construct bridges and open doorways” and to boost consciousness and handle a “drawback that issues all of humanity right now: cyberbullying,” particularly due to its affect on youngsters. Márquez herself stated she was the sufferer of “12,000 racist assaults” final yr.

Prince Harry and Meghan attend a welcoming ceremony, on the Delia Zapata Nationwide Arts Heart, flanked by Colombia’s Vice President Francia Márquez, left, and director Xiomara Suescun, in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (AP Picture/Ivan Valencia)

On Saturday, Harry and Meghan are anticipated to journey to the Colombian Caribbean, the place they’ll go to San Basilio de Palenque, a city of about 3,500 south of the vacationer metropolis of Cartagena, which was based within the seventeenth century by runaway slaves.

On Sunday, the couple will go to Cali, one of the vital necessary cities within the Colombian Pacific, the place they’ll attend a discussion board on “Afro girls and energy.”

The Duchess of Sussex had introduced on her podcast in October 2022 that she came upon by the DNA-based take a look at that she was “43% Nigerian.”

